×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why there's more to the ceiling than just beauty

By Paul Kariuki | February 18th 2021 at 08:30:00 GMT +0300

Golden flower sculpture on the ceiling on the marbel wall of the Thai temple.

A house in not complete without a ceiling, and how it is designed may add significant value to a room.

The beauty of the ceiling also depends on the material used, with a wide range now available for homeowners to go for.

Ceilings are not part of the roof structure but finishing that serves to conceal the underside of roofs or floors above.

Vents and electrical wiring can also run in the gaps above the ceiling, which are well concealed from the human eye.

Daniel Njuguna, an interior designer and who runs Danwood Enterprises, a company dealing with interior products and furnishings, says the ceiling choice can be informed by factors such as affordability or the impression one wishes to create as a lifestyle statement. 

Read More

“Look at it the way you view interior walls. You add value by painting them in uniform colours. A ceiling reflecting similar colours as interiors will convey same interior designs,” he says.

Cost is a major consideration as the various types of ceiling materials are priced differently.

Soft board ceilings, for example, are the cheapest that you can go for, says Njuguna.

“For those budgeting on the cheap, this would be the choice. All it will require is fixing the boards in place and painting them.”

Maintenance of soft boards is also cheap, he adds.

There are also laminated soft boards that look like wood, though they are more expensive.

On design, you can have recessed lighting in case hanging lights are not appealing.

Smooth look

“If you want to give the place that smooth look where nothing hangs out, consider investing in a recessed ceiling, where lights are concealed in porthole-like places,” Njuguna advises.

Other than the beauty, there are other benefits to be derived from a ceiling. For example, an insulated ceiling will help to control the temperature in a room.

“It can minimise the rate of heat transfer to a room, which means one may not need a fan,” says the interior designer.

Proper maintenance can prolong the lifespan of a ceiling. Some materials absorb water and will ‘sag’ at the point where there is a leak.

“Insulating against moisture and sealing off possible leak sources will reduce maintenance costs,” says Njuguna.

Also remember that smoke from open fire can deface a ceiling’s value over time, especially where the residents use wood fuel such as charcoal.

You can express your artistic side by painting, decorating or hanging artistically lighting stands from the ceiling.  

 

Related Topics
Inteerior Design Ceilings Real Estate Housing Danwood Enterprises
Share this story
Previous article
City developer redefines student accommodation
Next article
Fuel consumption jumps 77 per cent on travel recovery

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in 100 year-old Kisumu estate upgrade
Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in 100 year-old Kisumu estate upgrade

LATEST STORIES

No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold with more dark days ahead
No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold with more dark days ahead

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

13 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

26 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

29 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

30 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

VIDEO: Kakamega twins saga, two years later

VIDEO: Kakamega twins saga, two years later

Stephen Rutto 59 minutes ago
Why Naivasha is now a second home for the rich

Why Naivasha is now a second home for the rich

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
BBI can become law without referendum

BBI can become law without referendum

Mohamed Guleid 9 hours ago
Ex-EACC boss linked to Sh347m Kemsa deal

Ex-EACC boss linked to Sh347m Kemsa deal

Moses Nyamori 9 hours ago

More stories

Nakuru is ripe for city status, says Kinyanjui

By Kelvin Karani
Nakuru is ripe for city status, says Kinyanjui

Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in 100 year-old Kisumu estate upgrade

By Kepher Otieno
Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in 100 year-old Kisumu estate upgrade

Absorption of high grade offices drops on oversupply

By Wainaina Wambu
Absorption of high grade offices drops on oversupply

Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in Kisumu estate upgrade

By Kepher Otieno
Pension fund to invest Sh3.5b in Kisumu estate upgrade

Lifts elevate standards for city tenants

By James Wanzala
Lifts elevate standards for city tenants

Elders condemn demolition of historical mosque

By Kevine Omollo
Elders condemn demolition of historical mosque

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.