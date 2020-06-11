×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sales at Kering’s Gucci fashion brand falls below expectation

By Reuters | February 17th 2021 at 11:52:58 GMT +0300

Customers line up to enter Gucci Fashion store: (PHOTO: Reuters)

Sales at Kering’s Gucci fashion brand fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, underperforming some rivals starting to recover even as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps consumers from travelling abroad and shopping.

Gucci accounts for 60 per cent of revenues and 80 per cent of profits at the French conglomerate, and has been one of the industry’s top performers in recent years, making it a major focus for analysts and investors.

Despite a rebound in key luxury market Asia, which fuelled resurging sales at rivals such as LVMH’s Louis Vuitton, Gucci stumbled in late 2020, and Kering said a weak European performance had dragged on its brands.

Kering shares were down more than 7.5 per cent in early trading.

The conglomerate said momentum should pick up in 2021, when Gucci will launch new products and collaborations to chime with its 100th anniversary.

Read More

Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, said overall revenue fell 8.2 per cent to 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in October-December, down 5 per cent on a comparable basis and missing analysts’ consensus forecast cited by UBS for growth of 1 per cent.

Gucci’s sales were down 10.3 per cent in the quarter on a comparable basis, when analysts had expected a 4 per cent drop.

“To just look at 2020, quarter after quarter, is to take a short term view. We have a lot of actions to return to a path of growth, taking advantage of the recovery,” Kering’s finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters.

Investors are keeping a close watch on the extent to which Gucci is losing steam after a hugely successful, quirky makeover under designer Alessandro Michele, which saw its revenues more than double and profits treble between 2015 and 2019.

Analysts said the earnings miss at Gucci, partly as it trims its wholesale exposure and sales via third parties such as department stores, was likely to weigh on the group’s share price and trigger some changes to bolster the brand.

“We believe Gucci management will work hard to open a successful ‘new chapter’ of growth in the coming year aimed at capturing an older, non-millennial demographic and rebalancing product/price/age mix with a slight change in aesthetics and merchandising,” said Thomas Chauvet of Citi.

DECENT START

Duplaix said trends across China and Asia as well as the United States remained supportive in the first weeks of the year for the luxury market, although Europe was tougher.

Kering can also find some comfort in the positive performance of its other, smaller brands, with Bottega Veneta in particular growing 2020 sales by nearly 5 per cent.

The company has relied on e-commerce to reach customers, an area luxury goods group had been slow to develop but which has sped up dramatically. Online business accounted for 13 per cent of Kering’s retail sales in 2020, up from 7 per cent a year earlier.

Duplaix said the group was happy with how 2021 had started but gave no figures for current trading, including the key Chinese New Year holiday which this year fell in mid-February.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Gucci COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
How micromanagement is killing your business
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says
North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says

LATEST STORIES

Sales at Gucci fashion brand falls below expectation
Sales at Gucci fashion brand falls below expectation

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

25 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

29 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Quick expansion cost me almost everything

Quick expansion cost me almost everything

Jacqueline Mahugu 1 hour ago
I gave my boss an ultimatum and became jobless

I gave my boss an ultimatum and became jobless

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago
Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Daniel Chege 12 hours ago
Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Isaiah Gwengi 12 hours ago

More stories

Court dismisses State's bid to be enjoined in Tea Act suit

By Correspondent
Court dismisses State's bid to be enjoined in Tea Act suit

City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

By Josphat Thiong’o
City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

AfDB blacklists key firm over Sh6b deal

By Frankline Sunday
AfDB blacklists key firm over Sh6b deal

Firm inflated items in Sh48m Kemsa tender

By Grace Ng’ang’a
Firm inflated items in Sh48m Kemsa tender

Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

By Reuters
Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

By Joseph Kipsang
Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.