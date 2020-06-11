Law Society of Kenya workers protest salary delays

A fresh row is brewing at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) over alleged delays in offsetting staff salaries for the last three months.

The staff claims they are yet to receive their pay from November last year even as controversies and wrangles dogging its leadership continue to take center stage.

Already, 38 staff members working for the society have written to the management of the society to express their displeasure in the remittance of their salaries.

As a result of the delays, they claimed, most of them have been unable to pay their bills as well as provide upkeep for the families.

In a letter dated February 10 seen by The Standard, the disgruntled staff wants the institution to address the issue of salary arrears alongside other issues. The letter has been addressed to the Chief Executive Office.

“Regrettably, we write to you as employees of the Law Society of Kenya, about delays in remittance of our salaries for November 2020, December 2020, and January 2021,” read the letter in part.

They also claimed that despite delivering their services diligently, the institution has failed to reciprocate by paying them in time and has also failed to communicate about the delays.

“As employees, we render our services daily as the delay in salaries continues to cause us financial difficulties and mental anguish,” they said.

They appealed to the management of the society not to drag the staff into the boardroom disagreements that have dominated the institution in the last couple of months.

Attempts to reach LSK for comment was however futile.