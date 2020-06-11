×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

AfDB blacklists key firm over Sh6b deal

By Frankline Sunday | February 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

African Development Bank (AfDB) has blacklisted a local civil engineering firm for 36 months over fraudulent practices in a Sh6.3 billion project. 

In a statement yesterday, AfDB said an investigation found Global Interjapan (Kenya) Ltd engaged in fraud in a five-year project meant to support poverty eradication. 

“The African Development Bank Group announces the 36-month debarment of Global Interjapan (Kenya) Ltd with effect from August 24, 2020,” said the bank in a statement.

“An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Global Interjapan (Kenya) Ltd engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the bank-financed small-scale irrigation and value addition project in Kenya.”

The debarment means the firm and its affiliates cannot participate in AfDB funded projects during this period.

Read More

The firm may also face similar action by other multilateral development banks such as the Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and World Bank Group.

The small-scale irrigation and value addition project was launched in 2016 to reduce poverty through enhancing agricultural productivity, income and food security among residents in 11 counties in Kenya. 

The project’s total funding was pegged at Sh6.8 billion, with the AfDB providing a Sh3.8 billion loan and an additional Sh2.3 billion grant, while the Kenyan government chipped in with Sh690 million.

According to AfDB’s list of awarded contracts, Global Interjapan was awarded a Sh73.3 million tender in 2017 for construction works at the Kalacha Irrigation Scheme in Marsabit County.

An audit report by the Auditor General on the AfDB-funded project released last week raised questions over irregular payments of Sh12 million made by the Kenyan government, as well as a balance of Sh385 million in loans and grants that could not be explained.

The audit that included visits to sites where construction of irrigation systems was ongoing,  unearthed millions of shillings in payments made even in the face of substandard work. “Significant shortcomings were observed in the execution of some of the works,” said the Auditor General in a report. “These included delays in completion of works, alleged flawed designs, stalled works and unearned payments made to consultants and contractors.”

In 2019, Global Interjapan won a Sh20 million Kenya Power tender to supply motor vehicle paints and related consumables. The firm is also listed as one of the prequalified suppliers at several State agencies, including the National Youth Service and the Kenya Forests Service.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Ltd will only be eligible to participate in AfDB-financed projects after implementing an integrity compliance programme approved by the bank.

Last year AfDB blacklisted Chinese firm Sinotec, a contractor for Kenya Power, for misrepresenting its expertise in bidding documents. A year earlier the lender blacklisted Chint Electric, another Chinese firm that previously won tenders at the State energy firm.

Related Topics
African Development Bank Global Interjapan Blacklisted
Share this story
Previous article
Shujaa to face Spain as Lioness tackle Russia in Madrid 7s
Next article
Kabras, Quins set for Sisimka Charity Cup

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Time to renew demand for State accountability
Time to renew demand for State accountability

LATEST STORIES

Court orders fresh poll for parents’ lobby
Court orders fresh poll for parents’ lobby

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

25 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Father and son’s 20-year battle for land drags on

Father and son’s 20-year battle for land drags on

Robert Amalemba 5 minutes ago
Why Uhuru, Raila and DP should hold talks

Why Uhuru, Raila and DP should hold talks

Leonard Khafafa 5 minutes ago
How a string bad investment decisions dug Kenya neck-deep in debt

How a string bad investment decisions dug Kenya neck-deep in debt

Dominic Omondi 5 minutes ago
Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Isaiah Gwengi 5 minutes ago

More stories

City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

By Josphat Thiong’o
City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

By Reuters
Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

By Joseph Kipsang
Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

By Kennedy Gachuhi
State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

Hoteliers protest decision to cut tourism budget

By Philip Mwakio
Hoteliers protest decision to cut tourism budget

Fuel, power costs likely to rise as regulator roots for new laws

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Fuel, power costs likely to rise as regulator roots for new laws

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.