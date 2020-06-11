×
City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

By Josphat Thiong’o | February 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Nairobi Education Executive Janet Ouko during the issuance of bursary. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Nairobi County Government has disbursed Sh503 million bursaries to 62,500 bright needy secondary students.

The bursaries consist of a Sh207.5 million executive bursary and Sh295.5 million ward bursary to be channelled towards the payment of school fees.

Nairobi County Education Executive Janet Ouko said the funds were meant to be disbursed last year but had delayed due to wrangles at City Hall. 

“As a county government, we want to ensure that no child is left behind in matters of education. We intend to do more,” said Ouko.

She was speaking yesterday during the bursaries disbursement exercise in Nairobi, attended by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura, Cooperative Bank Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking Lydia Rono, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and executives.

Ms Ouko said 59,500 students would benefit from the ward bursary fund to be administered by ward MCAs. “Each ward has received Sh3.5 million, which will go to the 700 identified students. Those in tertiary education like driving school, hairdressing are also considered,” she said.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu said the funds had been electronically wired to the schools directly.

