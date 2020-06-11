×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nairobi slums to have walkways, cycle lanes, says Kura

By Josphat Thiongó | February 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The second slum upgrading project that will construct 440km road network to cover 11 Nairobi slums kicked-off in Kibera's Sarang'ombe ward, Maranatha area. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Roads in Nairobi's informal settlements will soon have walkways and cycle lanes, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced.

The authority says walkways and cycle lanes are an essential part of the ongoing construction of 408km of access roads across the capital's informal settlements.

Kura said yesterday that 22km of access roads under the Sh5.8 billion project had already been completed.

Kura Director-General Silas Kinoti said the model for the planned walkways and cycle lanes in slums borrows from the non-motorised transport corridors project being implemented by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in the city's Central Business District.

Read More

NMS has so far constructed walkways and cycle lanes on Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera Street and Muindi Mbingu Street as part of the ongoing upgrading of city roads.

The move is aimed at providing safe walking and cycling spaces for residents who choose to cycle or walk in the city.

Engineer Kinoti said re-carpeting and upgrading the roads to bitumen standards had already started in nine informal settlements, namely Dagoretti, Kabiria, Kawangware, Utawala, Ruai, Mathare, Kibera, Mihang'o and Dandora.

“As of Friday last week, Kura had done 22 kilometres and we are continuing with the project which will be a game-changer of infrastructure in city's informal settlements,” he said.

Also to benefit from the project, said Kinoti, were Riruta, parts of Dagoretti North, Kangemi, Mukuru, parts of Githurai 44 and 45, Mwiki and Zimmerman.

He said the project would accelerate development in the settlements by making them more accessible.

“Poor roads have impeded access to critical services and other essentials services like emergency and disaster response in case of fire outbreaks and others," he said.

Kinoti said in Kibra, 28km of road network would be upgraded. The roads, he said, would connect with the area to Langata, Southern Bypass and other roads.

Kibra, Mathare and Mukuru kwa Njenga slums have already been earmarked as Special Planning Areas.

Related Topics
Nairobi's informal settlements Kenya Urban Roads Authority Nairobi Metropolitan Services
Share this story
Previous article
Tuchel says Chelsea have a long way to go after his strong start
Next article
Kenya’s Covid-19 cases up by 174

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

PSVs to relocate from CBD in phases
PSVs to relocate from CBD in phases

LATEST STORIES

Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run
Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

25 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Father and son’s 20-year battle for land drags on

Father and son’s 20-year battle for land drags on

Robert Amalemba 7 hours ago
How a string bad investment decisions dug Kenya neck-deep in debt

How a string bad investment decisions dug Kenya neck-deep in debt

Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Row in Bondo over appointment of ACK diocese assistant bishop

Isaiah Gwengi 7 hours ago
Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Fate of woman in rehab centre left to father, fiancé

Daniel Chege 7 hours ago

More stories

City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

By Josphat Thiong’o
City Hall disburses Sh503m in bursary

AfDB blacklists key firm over Sh6b deal

By Frankline Sunday
AfDB blacklists key firm over Sh6b deal

Firm inflated items in Sh48m Kemsa tender

By Grace Ng’ang’a
Firm inflated items in Sh48m Kemsa tender

Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

By Reuters
Oil hits 13-month high, inches closer to Sh7,700 a barrel

Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

By Joseph Kipsang
Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

By Kennedy Gachuhi
State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.