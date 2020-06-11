×
Boehringer Ingelheim named Best Place to Work in Africa

By Sara Okuoro | February 16th 2021 at 15:30:00 GMT +0300

Boehringer Ingelheim has ranked first amongst the top 15 best companies to work for in Africa by the Best Places to Work certification program.

Based on the assessment of over 500 organizations operating across the continent, the program’s findings from this year demonstrated how well businesses across Africa have adapted to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm was recognised for its leadership, inclusive culture, commitment to professional development, agility and sense of community as key reasons employees feel proud to work for the company.

Best Places to Work is an Employer of Choice certification that certifies and recognises leading workplaces worldwide. It assesses firms with focus on eight workplace factors including leadership, HR and people policies, compensation, benefits, teamwork and relationships, employee engagement, workplace and procedures and corporate social responsibility.

Their ranking is determined based on the 2020 feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys and an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against outstanding workplace standards.

Boehringer Ingelheim ranked first across the continent in this certification program in 2020.

“The success of a company relies on the achievements of its people and we remain committed to keep supporting our teams on their journey to success by providing them with an environment that is conducive to growth,” said Mohammed Al-Tawil, Country Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

135-year-old Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

 

