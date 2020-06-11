Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

NAIVASHA, KENYA: The construction of the Sh10 billion 24 kilometer stretch of the new Meter Gauge Railway to connect Suswa-Longonot will be completed by June this year.

Transport CS James Macharia, his devolution counterpart Eugine Wamalwa, Trade and Industrialisation's Betty Maina, and Tourism CS Najib Balala have said that the stretch is aimed at enhancing the transfer of cargo from the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR to the Naivasha-Malaba MGR.



They have further aligned a host of other benefits including the setting up of an economic zone in Naivasha as well as boosting the tourism sector in the region.

They were speaking during an inspection of government projects that include the Naivasha Inland Container Depot and several roads projects

