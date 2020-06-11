×
Oil hits 13-month highs on concerns of Middle East tensions

By Reuters | February 16th 2021 at 15:00:00 GMT +0300

Oil prices soared yesterday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a US stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support.

Brent crude was up Sh112 ($1.02) or 1.6 per cent, at Sh6,980 ($63.45) a barrel, after climbing to a session high of Sh7,000 ($63.76), the highest since January 22, 2020.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained Sh140.8 ($1.28) or 2.2 per cent, to Sh6,682 ($60.75) a barrel. It touched $60.95 - its highest since January 8 last year, earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained around five per cent last week. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.

Read More

“An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Company.

“But the rally was also driven by growing hopes that a US stimulus and easing of lockdowns will boost the economy and fuel demand,” he said. WTI may be pulled back by profit-taking as it reached a key $60 level, he added.

US President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term on Friday, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his Sh209 trillion $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Oil prices have rallied over recent weeks also as supplies tighten, due largely to production cuts from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the group OPEC+.

“On top of that, robust global stock markets boosted investors’ risk appetite,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Asian shares also advanced to record highs as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington.

“With cheap money supply amid monetary easing worldwide, swift rollout of the vaccine and tight supply from OPEC+ and US shale oil producers, crude oil prices may be headed toward Sh7,700 ($70) a barrel,” Yoshida said.  

 

