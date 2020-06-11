×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Coast hoteliers protest decision to cut tourism budget

By Philip Mwakio | February 16th 2021 at 13:30:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Tourism Federation National Chairman Mohamed Hersi and Tourism CS Najib Balala.

The decision by the Treasury to cut the Ministry of Tourism budget by Sh3.42 billion has sparked uproar with hoteliers saying it would hamper the industry's recovery plans.

According to the Supplementary Budget released this week, the Treasury slashed the ministry's spending to Sh9.4 billion from Sh12.8 billion in the previous financial year.

Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) National Chairman Mohamed Hersi termed the move regrettable, saying the ministry should be allocated adequate funds to turn around the sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

''This will now compel Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to scale down its marketing activities," said Hersi, who is also the director of operations at Pollman's Tours and Safaris Company.

Other players complained about the decision by the Treasury to reduce funds meant for tourism marketing, while allocating more resources to entities domiciled at the Ministry of Tourism that did not generate substantial revenue in 2020.

Read More

Massive marketing

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast Branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye noted that the tourism sector requires massive marketing owing to the crises brought about by the pandemic.

"With all the negative vibe about Kenya on matters corruption, the tension associated with the Building Bridges Initiative and the forthcoming general elections, it is hard to comprehend how the industry will survive in the coming days," said Ikwaye.

"Most investors have no idea how to survive in the prevailing tough times. There are suppliers and staff who need to be paid. We have no resources to deploy to marketing."

Ikwaye remained optimistic that the State would heavily equip KTB to market Kenya as a key tourism destination.

Meanwhile, Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has called on Coast hoteliers take advantage of the government's stimulus programme being rolled out by the Tourism Finance Corporation to give their facilities a facelift.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Tourism Hotel Industry Holidays COVID-19 Budget Mohamed Hersi Treasury
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya eyes 5G mobile policy
Next article
State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ocean can speed up post-Covid recovery
Ocean can speed up post-Covid recovery

LATEST STORIES

Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June
Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

24 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

XN Iraki 3 hours ago
Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Macharia Kamau 5 hours ago
Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Wainaina Wambu 6 hours ago

More stories

Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

By Joseph Kipsang
Sh10b Suswa-Longonot Railway to be ready by June

State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

By Kennedy Gachuhi
State seeks approval of new draft petroleum regulations

Fuel, power costs likely to rise as regulator roots for new laws

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Fuel, power costs likely to rise as regulator roots for new laws

Players project slow recovery in the aviation sector

By Fredrick Obura
Players project slow recovery in the aviation sector

County ordered to pay lodge owner Sh339m

By Phares Mutembei
County ordered to pay lodge owner Sh339m

Mixed reaction as government cuts Sh12b tourism budget

By Philip Mwakio
Mixed reaction as government cuts Sh12b tourism budget

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.