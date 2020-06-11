Equity appoints regional director

Yves Cuypers, Equity Group Holdings regional director in charge of the Central and Southern Africa Region.

Equity Group Holdings has appointment Yves Cuypers as its first Regional Director in charge of the Central and Southern Africa Region.

He is the immediate former Managing Director of Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) which has since merged with Equity Bank Congo (EBC) to form Equity BCDC, the second largest bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The appointment is part of Equity Group’s strategy to expand its presence outside of Eastern Africa by creating a dedicated sub-continent office for Central and Southern Africa.

As the new Regional Director, Yves will focus on establishing the financial services organization firmly in the region and will support the new Managing Director of Equity BCDC in the DRC, Celestin Mukeba, to achieve a smooth transition for the new Equity BCDC subsidiary.

“We are excited to have Yves become our first Regional Director for the Central and Southern Africa Region. Yves brings to the Group extensive knowledge and experience of the banking industry from his work with European banks, and his tenure as the Managing Director of BCDC for the last 17 years. As we seek to expand our footprint and impact, Yves will play a strong role in our consolidation and delivery of financial services to new markets across Central and Southern Africa,” Equity CEO Dr James Mwangi said when announcing the new appointment from Kinshasa.

Yves Cuypers has over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial industry, across two continents.

Dr Mwangi said he was optimistic that Yves will help to establish the Equity brand firmly in the Central and Southern Africa region.