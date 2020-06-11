×
Buildings demolished as Kenya Railways reclaims property in Nyandarua

By James Munyeki | February 16th 2021 at 11:15:00 GMT +0300

Buildings demolished in Ol Kalou township, Nyandarua County. [James Munyeki, Standard]

More buildings come tumbling down in Ol Kalou township in Nyandarua County as Kenya Railways Corporation continue to reclaims its property and the old railroad that links various places across the country.

Bulldozer tears down building as KRC reclaims property in Ol Kalou township, Nyandarua County. [James Munyeki, Standard]  

In a span of four days property worth millions of shillings in Nakuru, Naivasha and Nyandarua have been demolished.

The process has left many in tears, heartbroken and huge losses running into millions of shillings.

