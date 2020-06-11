Buildings demolished as Kenya Railways reclaims property in Nyandarua

More buildings come tumbling down in Ol Kalou township in Nyandarua County as Kenya Railways Corporation continue to reclaims its property and the old railroad that links various places across the country.
In a span of four days property worth millions of shillings in Nakuru, Naivasha and Nyandarua have been demolished.
The process has left many in tears, heartbroken and huge losses running into millions of shillings.
