Kenya's energy regulator hits consumers hard with new fuel prices

Petrol attendant fueling a car (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Consumers will pay more for different fuel products following huge adjustments across Kerosene, Diesel, and Super Petrol.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Sunday increased the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene by Sh8.19, Sh5.51, and Sh5.32 per litre respectively, changes take effect midnight.

According to EPRA, the changes in this month’s prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 20.93 per cent from US$323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020 to US$391.24 per cubic metre in January 2021.

During the same period Diesel increased by 13.64 per cent from US$332.22 per cubic metre to US$377.55 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 14.60 from US$302.97 per cubic metre to US4347.19 per cubic metre.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate appreciated by 0.57 per cent from Sh110.52 per dollar in December 2020 to Sh109.89 per dollar in January.

Cost of Super Petrol components: (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Following the adjustment, Super Petrol will retail at Sh112.78, diesel at Sh99.52, and Kerosene at Sh90.05 per litre in Mombasa.

In Nairobi, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh115.18, Sh101.91, and Sh92.44 per litre respectively.

And effective midnight in Kisumu, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh115.76, Sh102.73, and Sh93.28 respectively. Cost of Diesel components: (PHOTO; Courtesy)