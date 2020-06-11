×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya's energy regulator hits consumers hard with new fuel prices

By Fredrick Obura | February 14th 2021 at 13:33:07 GMT +0300

Petrol attendant fueling a car (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Consumers will pay more for different fuel products following huge adjustments across Kerosene, Diesel, and Super Petrol.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Sunday increased the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene by Sh8.19, Sh5.51, and Sh5.32 per litre respectively, changes take effect midnight.

According to EPRA, the changes in this month’s prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 20.93 per cent from US$323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020 to US$391.24 per cubic metre in January 2021.

During the same period Diesel increased by 13.64 per cent from US$332.22 per cubic metre to US$377.55 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 14.60 from US$302.97 per cubic metre to US4347.19 per cubic metre.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate appreciated by 0.57 per cent from Sh110.52 per dollar in December 2020 to Sh109.89 per dollar in January.

Read More

Cost of Super Petrol components: (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Following the adjustment, Super Petrol will retail at Sh112.78, diesel at Sh99.52, and Kerosene at Sh90.05 per litre in Mombasa.

In Nairobi, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh115.18, Sh101.91, and Sh92.44 per litre respectively.
And effective midnight in Kisumu, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh115.76, Sh102.73, and Sh93.28 respectively.

Cost of Diesel components: (PHOTO; Courtesy)

 

Related Topics
EPRA Petrol Kenya Shillings US Dollar
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya Morans head coach names squad for Afrobasket qualifiers
Next article
I’m ready for a bumpy ride, says Mukhisa Kituyi

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar
All eyes on State to effect diesel subsidy as global oil prices soar

LATEST STORIES

Daimler recalls 1.29 million US vehicles for software issue
Daimler recalls 1.29 million US vehicles for software issue

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

10 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

23 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

26 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

27 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why men are not sending bus fare this Valentines

Why men are not sending bus fare this Valentines

Silas Nyanchwani and Stevens Muendo 10 hours ago
You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

Clay Muganda 15 hours ago
A different kind of Valentines

A different kind of Valentines

Mercy Adhiambo 15 hours ago
Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

John Muia 15 hours ago

More stories

Waiguru opens two markets

By Jane Mugambi
Waiguru opens two markets

Kakuzi now clears air on huge payout to victims

By Kamau Muthoni
Kakuzi now clears air on huge payout to victims

Security firms decry tender hurdles

By James Wanzala
Security firms decry tender hurdles

Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

By Reuters
Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich

By Kamau Muthoni
You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich

Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

By Hudson Gumbihi
Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.