Governor Waiguru opens two markets

By Jane Mugambi | February 14th 2021 at 12:15:22 GMT +0300

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (PHOTO: David Njaaga)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Thursday launched two markets along the upcoming Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.

The two markets – Kibingoti and Sagana – target travellers along the busy highway who stop over to purchase agricultural produce.

Information from the county’s Department of Trade indicate that the two markets receive about 2,000 buyers per day.

While launching the markets, Ms Waiguru said she was fulfilling her campaign pledges to local traders.

Increased capacity

The two markets have a capacity of about 500 traders each. Initially each of the two could accommodate 100 traders. The markets are connected with electricity and have modern sanitation facilities.

Sagana and Kibingoti bring to 11 the number of markets that Governor Waiguru’s administration has built in the last three years.

Others are Makutano, Wang’uru, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Kagumo, Kiamutugu, Kagio fresh produce market and Kagio clothes market.

The governor said the markets provide a conducive environment for traders to do business.

Sagana Market Chairman Benson Wanjohi said the cabro-paved markets would offer a great relief to traders, who, for a long time, had to wear gumboots whenever it rained.

Kirinyaga County Anne Waiguru
CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

9 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

22 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

26 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

26 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why men are not sending bus fare this Valentines

Why men are not sending bus fare this Valentines

Silas Nyanchwani and Stevens Muendo 7 hours ago
You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

Clay Muganda 12 hours ago
Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

John Muia 12 hours ago
What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

John Shilitsa and Nathan Ochunge 12 hours ago

Kakuzi now clears air on huge payout to victims

By Kamau Muthoni
Kakuzi now clears air on huge payout to victims

Security firms decry tender hurdles

By James Wanzala
Security firms decry tender hurdles

Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

By Reuters
Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

By Hudson Gumbihi
Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

Cheap old homes draw US millennials escaping pandemic cages

By Reuters
Cheap old homes draw US millennials escaping pandemic cages

Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

By Dominic Omondi
Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

