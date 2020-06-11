Governor Waiguru opens two markets

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (PHOTO: David Njaaga)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Thursday launched two markets along the upcoming Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.

The two markets – Kibingoti and Sagana – target travellers along the busy highway who stop over to purchase agricultural produce.

Information from the county’s Department of Trade indicate that the two markets receive about 2,000 buyers per day.

While launching the markets, Ms Waiguru said she was fulfilling her campaign pledges to local traders.

Increased capacity

The two markets have a capacity of about 500 traders each. Initially each of the two could accommodate 100 traders. The markets are connected with electricity and have modern sanitation facilities.

Sagana and Kibingoti bring to 11 the number of markets that Governor Waiguru’s administration has built in the last three years.

Others are Makutano, Wang’uru, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Kagumo, Kiamutugu, Kagio fresh produce market and Kagio clothes market.

The governor said the markets provide a conducive environment for traders to do business.

Sagana Market Chairman Benson Wanjohi said the cabro-paved markets would offer a great relief to traders, who, for a long time, had to wear gumboots whenever it rained.