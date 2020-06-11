Security firms decry tender hurdles

Private security companies have decried the ‘hard’ requirements they have to meet to bid for the Huduma Kenya tender.

Under the umbrella body of the Private Security Industry Association (PSIA), they said the requirements are not attainable and not conducive for them to bid for the tender and offer their services.

According to Tender No. MPSG/HKS/T06/2021 for procurement of contracted guards security services for the Huduma Centers, the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, State Department for Public Service Huduma Kenya Secretariat, the tender, which was advertised on January 19, 2021 and later an addendum forwarded on January 20, requires security companies to mandatorily attach three documents.

The documents are a certified copy of the certificate of registration from Private Security Regulatory Authority(PSRA), a certified copy of the certificate of Security Training issued from PSRA, and finally a certified copy of the certificate of registration for persons performing executive functions in respect of the private security companies.

According to PSIA, the Private Security Regulatory Authority is yet to come up with new regulations.

“We therefore kindly request your authority to intervene and advice Huduma Kenya to inculcate a friendly and conducive business culture in the tender requirements,” said PSRA in a complaint letter to newsrooms.