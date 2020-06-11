×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Time to spare a thought for green spaces this Valentine’s Day

By Elizabeth Wathuti | February 14th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenyans, like the majority of the people globally will take a break from their daily routine to show appreciation for their loved ones on this Valentine’s Day.

Unfortunately, the green spaces such as parks that we love to visit during such events are under threat as urban planners encroach on every space in the name of development.

Air pollution and environmental degradation are choking our cities — directly or indirectly affecting our way of life.

Soon, it will become difficult for the poor to enjoy on days like today because the majority of them rely on parks and green public spaces. Already, more than 200 trees – some exotic are earmarked for felling. One dreads to imagine what Nairobi will look like in five years if we continue to cut down trees.

Read More

Sometimes, you walk by what was once a beautiful street only a decade ago and find heaps of waste. Our waterways are also becoming a ‘soup of poison’ flowing with plastic waste. All of this is happening in the middle of a pandemic. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that protecting the few green spaces left and creating room for more could be our new escape plan.

The clean, beautiful, and Green City in the Sun can come alive again if we halt every activity that is fueling degradation, pollution or is a threat to the limited green spaces left in Nairobi.

That cities are growing rapidly should make us re-think the role green spaces will play in the future. Nairobi is one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa.

It is estimated that Nairobi’s population will reach five million by 2025. Besides pleading with the State to act on the promises, we too must make pledges, promises and commitments to keep when it comes to protecting green spaces and environment.

We should take advantage of our nyumba kumi(s) and report any grabbing of green spaces as the Jamhuri Phase One estate committee on Ngong Road did when their playground was being grabbed. We have to be vigilant because no one will save us. We must commit to recycling and disposing of waste responsibly to keep our environment clean.

Biodiversity loss

Our leaders must also take steps to ensure that infrastructure projects are implemented in a manner that acknowledges the biodiversity loss. Climate change remains the biggest challenge of our time. And President Kenyatta, being the symbol of national unity ought to walk the talk.

He did promise that infrastructure projects, which are a key driver of economic growth, will not cause any degradation to natural habitats and biodiversity. Today, the Nairobi Expressway has already seen enough trees felled. It’s only a peaceful protest that saved a 100-year-old iconic fig tree on Waiyaki Way.

We must take environmental degradation seriously and recognise that without green spaces, pandemics like Covid-19 would wipe us out in weeks if not hours because of the poor air quality.

We must act with urgency if we are to attain a just and sustainable future for all generations through proper planning of our cities to include green spaces and appreciate the diversity of trees along our streets.

As we celebrate this Valentine’s Day, those living in leafy suburbs can afford candlelit dinners in their green backyard.

But the poorest who mostly live-in informal settlements depend on parks such as Uhuru and City to enjoy this day with their loved ones. It’s necessary to protect these spaces and create green spaces in the slums.

Environmental and climate activists have been labelled as anti-development but all we need is green infrastructures incorporating green spaces.

-The writer is the Head of Campaigns at Wangari Maathai Foundation and the Coordinator, Daima Coalition

Related Topics
Green Spaces Valentine’s Day
Share this story
Previous article
MPs, regulator clash over Sh1b Posta bailout plan
Next article
How to tame indiscipline in Kenyan schools

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

To score big next Val’s, do grand stuff
To score big next Val’s, do grand stuff

LATEST STORIES

Why politicians love rowdy crowds
Why politicians love rowdy crowds

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

9 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

22 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

25 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

26 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

Clay Muganda 20 minutes ago
What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

John Shilitsa and Nathan Ochunge 20 minutes ago
Ruto: Man in the eye of a storm

Ruto: Man in the eye of a storm

Special Correspondent 20 minutes ago
Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

John Muia 20 minutes ago

More stories

How to tame indiscipline in Kenyan schools

By XN Iraki
How to tame indiscipline in Kenyan schools

Here’s why buying a plot is better than a house unit

By Harold Ayodo
Here’s why buying a plot is better than a house unit

How successful spectrum awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa

By Akinwale Goodluck
How successful spectrum awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa

Hustler ideology good for economic growth

By Wisley Rotich
Hustler ideology good for economic growth

Pre-engineered steel buildings a game changer for construction industry

By Manish Garg
Pre-engineered steel buildings a game changer for construction industry

How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand

By Kendi Ntwiga
How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.