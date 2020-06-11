×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cheap old homes draw US millennials escaping pandemic cages

By Reuters | February 12th 2021 at 22:21:19 GMT +0300

(Photo: Reuters)

American millennials with budget constraints are breaking out of their pandemic coops to find affordable dream homes in far-flung places.

For funeral home director Kate Reinhart, from Utah, that dream is an octagonal Victorian that recalls the macabre Addams Family mansion seen in cartoons, films and a TV series.

It helped that her scientist husband Cameron found his first job near Norwich, Connecticut, a town with one of the largest concentrations of 18th- and early 19th-century houses in New England.

For just $85,000 the couple bought the 1885 house replete with stained glass, artisanal light fixtures and winding banisters. They plan to put some $100,000 into a massive renovation.

“I do feel like we appreciate it more now during the pandemic to have more space to ourselves,” Kate said. “People are more self-conscious about being on top of each other in tiny apartment buildings. In New York City, people are fleeing to here.”

Read More

The trend is clear from visits to CheapOldHouses, a website founded by Elizabeth Finkelstein in 2016 to promote the purchase and preservation of historical houses.

Followers of the site’s Instagram account have steadily doubled every week since U.S. pandemic lockdowns began in March, to about 20,000, she said. About 42% are aged 25-34, and about 75% are women.

“The mantra of real estate has always been ‘location, location, location.’ For the first time that’s being flipped a little bit on its head,” Finkelstein said. “We are living in a time when people are willing to kind of take risks, maybe risks that they’ve been wanting to take their whole life.”

Homes on CheapOldHouses.com tend to be in the U.S. Midwest, South and Rust Belt, where many sell for less than $100,000. Houses that cost more in North America, Europe and elsewhere are also listed in Finkelstein’s monthly newsletter.

“We feature homes people can realistically buy, but also use their hands on as opposed to sitting in a cubicle all day long,” she said.

A net 70,000 people left the New York metropolitan region in 2020, resulting in roughly $34 billion in lost income, estimated Unacast, a location analytics provider.

More millennials may leave big cities even after the pandemic is over, Finkelstein said.

“With so many offices going remote, people have more opportunity to just say, ‘maybe I don’t need to be paying more than half my income in rent. And I can, I can take that leap.’”

Related Topics
Affordable Homes New York City
Share this story
Previous article
Sh2.5 million every 60 seconds - Numbers behind Bale's Tottenham return
Next article
How forex and bitcoin trading compare

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Joyciline denied chance to quench New York City marathon title thirst
Joyciline denied chance to quench New York City marathon title thirst

LATEST STORIES

Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead
Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

8 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

21 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

25 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Michael Ndonye 23 hours ago
Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Lilian Mathu 23 hours ago
Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 23 hours ago
Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Allan Mungai 23 hours ago

More stories

Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

By Hudson Gumbihi
Don’t drive us out of CBD, matatu operators plead

Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

By Dominic Omondi
Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

Kenya clinches Sh709m contract to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti

By Macharia Kamau
Kenya clinches Sh709m contract to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti

Rotich’s deal with four Italian banks was illegal, says DPP

By Kamau Muthoni
Rotich’s deal with four Italian banks was illegal, says DPP

KenGen to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti in Sh709m deal

By Standard Reporter
KenGen to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti in Sh709m deal

Kebs new standards to guide production of lactose free milk products

By James Wanzala
Kebs new standards to guide production of lactose free milk products

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.