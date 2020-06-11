×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom returns Sh18.029b to shareholders, makes board changes

By Fredrick Obura | February 11th 2021 at 11:20:04 GMT +0300

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa (PHOTO: Wilberfoce Okwiri)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom shareholders will not go without dividends despite disruption and economic challenges witnessed last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic.

The uncertainty over Covid-19 pandemic saw many companies especially in the banking sector withdraw dividend payout in a strategy to keep cash within.

Safaricom’s Board on Thursday said it has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Sh0.45 per ordinary share held amounting to Sh18.029 billion for the year ending March 31.

“This is in recognition of the company’s solid half year performance and to support our shareholders during these difficult economic times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kathryne Maundu, Company Secretary in a notice.

“The interim dividend will be payable to shareholders as at the close of business on March 5 and will be paid on or about March 31.”

Read More

The giant telecommunication company also made changes to its board tapping a seasoned investment banker Christopher Kirigua to replace Cabinet Secretary National Treasury Ukur Yatani.

It also appointed Winnie Ouko as an independent Non-Executive director in the board with effect from February 10.

Christopher Kirigua serves as the Director General of Public Private Partnership at the National Treasury. He was recently the co-chair of a strategic committee in the United Nations Global Investors for Sustainable Development.

His role at UN was to focus on widening long-term investments mainly in emerging markets.

Winnie Ouko on the other hand has over 25 year’s experience in finance, strategy and board level experience, serving corporates and non-profits in Africa, Europe and the US.

She is the founder and CEO of Lattice Consulting, a Kenyan-based boutique advisory firm.

According to the company’s half-year results for the 2020 financial year, profit after tax stood at Sh33 billion, down from Sh35 billion recorded in a similar period last year, with M-Pesa standing out as the biggest driver for the decline in earnings.

“The impact of our response to Covid-19 in zero-rating M-Pesa transactions weighed heavily on our performance for the first half with service revenue posting a decline of 4.8 per cent and earnings before tax down 10.5 per cent,” said Safaricom’s interim Chief Financial Officer Ilanna Darcy. 

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, Safaricom announced a waiver on all transactions below Sh1,000 to promote cashless transactions.

The telco’s financial results indicate that M-Pesa revenue was down 14.5 per cent - from Sh41.9 billion in the first half of the last financial year to Sh35.8 billion in the six months ended September 2020.

Related Topics
Safaricom Covid-19 Pandemic Peter Ndegwa
Share this story
Previous article
Lifts elevate standards for city tenants
Next article
EACC trains school integrity patrons

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Auctioneers fail to find buyers for seized assets worth billions
Auctioneers fail to find buyers for seized assets worth billions

LATEST STORIES

African ministers meet UN and IMF chiefs over Covid-19
African ministers meet UN and IMF chiefs over Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

6 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

19 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

23 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 5 hours ago
Why teachers are new power gurus

Why teachers are new power gurus

Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Standard Team 12 hours ago
EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

Frankline Sunday 12 hours ago

More stories

Jacaranda Hotel faces auctioneers hammer

By Fredrick Obura
Jacaranda Hotel faces auctioneers hammer

EAPCC interim MD fired amid board split rumour

By Frankline Sunday
EAPCC interim MD fired amid board split rumour

Counties to get Sh53.5b more in 2021/2022 Financial year

By Fredrick Obura
Counties to get Sh53.5b more in 2021/2022 Financial year

South Sudan introduces new banknotes

By Xinhua
South Sudan introduces new banknotes

Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring

By Reuters
Heineken says cutting around 8,000 jobs in restructuring

Portland cement appoints Daniel Kiprono acting MD

By Fredrick Obura
Portland cement appoints Daniel Kiprono acting MD

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.