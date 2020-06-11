×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Desert locusts return to ravage 20 counties

By Allan Mungai | February 11th 2021 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

A resident of Tenges in Baringo Central tackles locusts last year. At least 20 counties have been invaded by the desert locusts. [File, Standard]

Kenya is under pressure to avert a full-scale desert locusts invasion, which are entering the country from Somalia.

But the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are confident Kenya is adequately prepared to stave off any threats on the country’s food supplies.

Kenya is in the midst of the second wave of locust invasion, which started in November. 

Agriculture CS Peter Munya said the swarms are expected to increase, as the country moves towards a period of heavy rainfall, expected from late March.

Mr Munya said the long rains were likely to be a harbinger of full-scale devastation by the locusts, which feed on pasture and other vegetation.

Read More

“We, therefore, need to ensure the swarms are controlled before the long rains, since rains create a conducive environment for the desert locust to thrive,” the CS said during a meeting with agriculture stakeholders from some 20 counties that have been invaded by the desert locusts.

He said at least 203 swarms had settled in the country, out of which about 121 had been controlled.

More swarms are expected to invade and settle in Kenya in this and next month, based on projections from FAO.

The meeting was also attended by top FAO officials in the county, including Kenya Country Representative Carla Mucavi, who said since February 7, at least 180 swarms of the desert locusts had settled in the country, 157 of which have been sprayed with insecticide.

FAO also pointed out an anomaly in the migration patterns of the desert locust swarms, which are now ravaging parts of the Coast, specifically Lamu, Tana River, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

“The pattern was altered by Cyclone Gati, which deflected the mature swarms to the coastal counties. This is a very uncommon phenomenon,” said Mucavi.

The Ministry of Agriculture now says the swarms have now infested 20 counties, including the coastal ones. Some of the affected counties, such as Nyandarua, are key agricultural zones.

Kenya has a Sh3.2 billion plan to manage the pests, which includes training more National Youth Service officers, operationalising more surveillance and spray aircraft and vehicle-mounted sprayers, as well as replenishing the stocks of insecticides.

Even as it celebrated successes in controlling their spread, Munya said the security situation in Mandera hindered efforts to contain the swarms. “The perception of insecurity has really hampered aerial control. In fact, ground control is impossible in some of those areas. This has allowed some swarms to make it all the way to Isiolo and now Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Nakuru,” said Munya.

Somalia last week announced a state of emergency over a new generation of desert locust swarms that invaded the southern regions of the country.

But besides insecurity, Munya said inability to detect locusts within conservation areas and protected zones such as forests had also handicapped efforts to fight them.

“Those vast conservation areas are where breeding took place without us noticing. A lot of the invasion that has taken place in Meru and Laikipia are swarms of locusts migrating from frontier counties and moving to parks then invading farms,” Munya said.

The ministry is proposing recruitment and training of Kenya Wildlife Service rangers to be part of the surveillance and control team, and especially in gazetted zones and protected areas where the rangers have a better knowledge of the terrain.  

[email protected] 

Related Topics
Food Security Desert Locusts Locust Invasion FAO
Share this story
Previous article
Boy caught with ammunition in School
Next article
New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms
Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms

LATEST STORIES

Struggling Zoo suffer sixth consecutive defeat at Kasarani
Struggling Zoo suffer sixth consecutive defeat at Kasarani

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

6 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

19 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

22 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 2 hours ago
Why teachers are new power gurus

Why teachers are new power gurus

Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Standard Team 9 hours ago
EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

Frankline Sunday 9 hours ago

More stories

Africa's miners and winemakers toast China's row with Australia

By Reuters
Africa's miners and winemakers toast China's row with Australia

Suspects in Sh1b land case to be charged afresh

By Dominic Omondi
Suspects in Sh1b land case to be charged afresh

KQ pilots fight new pay cuts

By Wainaina Wambu
KQ pilots fight new pay cuts

GM extends vehicle production cuts due to global chip shortage

By Reuters
GM extends vehicle production cuts due to global chip shortage

Survey: Absorption of office space declines

By Fredrick Obura
Survey: Absorption of office space declines

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

By Patrick Beja
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.