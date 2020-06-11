×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Absa to invest Sh1.6 billion in technology

By Standard Reporter | February 11th 2021 at 12:05:00 GMT +0300

Absa Nairobi branch (PHOTO:Wilberforce Okwiri)

Absa Bank has said it will invest more than Sh1.6 billion in technology to enhance service delivery.

Speaking during a media briefing at the bank’s Queensway branch in Nairobi yesterday, Absa Managing Director Jeremy Awori said delivering a differentiated customer experience remains at the core of the bank’s growth, transformation and returns strategy.

“In the next year, we will be rolling out over 60 different technology projects, all aimed at transforming our customer experience,” said Awori.

First anniversary

Absa Bank, formerly Barclays Bank of Kenya, was celebrating its first anniversary in the Kenyan market after rebranding.

Read More

Some of the changes include automation of the lender’s loan top-up process to allow customers to apply and increase their existing credit within 15 minutes.

“We will also be rolling out a fully-fledged online business banking platform among other exciting innovations across our business segments,” Awori said.

The bank embarked on a brand transition four years ago, and said the need to transform has been catalysed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awori said most of the bank’s customers who have gone digital during the pandemic would most likely not go back to the branch. 

Last year, the bank instituted financial relief measures across its various customer segments to help them navigate through the adverse effects of the disease. The initiative included loan relief and restructures valued at Sh62 billion, equivalent to a third of Absa’s credit portfolio, and covered 59,000 accounts.

“As we celebrate our first anniversary, we recognise that the pandemic continues to threaten the survival of small and medium businesses (SMEs), which are major sources of employment and account for about 40 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP),” Awori said.

“We are committed to supporting women in business, particularly those in the SMEs sector, with a campaign we hope to run across sub-Saharan Africa.”

The bank also introduced an Absa One, which comes with no minimum balance requirements or monthly fees, and offers unsecured loans of up to Sh6 million for individuals and Sh10 million for businesses, as well as a 0.5 per cent cashback reward on ATM and debit card transactions.

Absa Chairman Charles Muchene lauded customers and staff for walking with the 104-year old business through its rebranding journey.

Related Topics
Absa Barclays Bank of Kenya Jeremy Awori
Share this story
Previous article
Counties to get Sh400b in new budget after deal
Next article
Three camp at river till friend’s body is found

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why companies have to rethink their CSR strategies for equity
Why companies have to rethink their CSR strategies for equity

LATEST STORIES

African ministers meet UN and IMF chiefs over Covid-19
African ministers meet UN and IMF chiefs over Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

6 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

19 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

23 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 5 hours ago
Why teachers are new power gurus

Why teachers are new power gurus

Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Standard Team 12 hours ago
EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

Frankline Sunday 12 hours ago

More stories

Mastercard to open up network to select cryptocurrencies

By Reuters
Mastercard to open up network to select cryptocurrencies

Twitter will explore letting users receive payments from followers

By Reuters
Twitter will explore letting users receive payments from followers

Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales

By Reuters
Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales

Government taps technology to create jobs, service delivery

By PSCU
Government taps technology to create jobs, service delivery

Can you buy electric car with bitcoin? How the payments might work

By Reuters
Can you buy electric car with bitcoin? How the payments might work

Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks

By Macharia Kamau
Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.