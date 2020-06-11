So you want to make career boss moves in 2021?

In May 2020, three professionals began an online career mentorship programme called ‘I Am Network’, targeting Kenyan youth. They run a You Tube channel, and a resourceful Facebook page where they regularly tackle challenges in job search and offer practical solutions.

The three shared with Hustle what one can start doing to take your career in the right direction.

The most important tip for young people who want to achieve success in their careers is…

Akaco: Find a mentor. In this dynamic world, it is important to have someone who can guide you in your career growth and help you network in your area of interest. The mentee should also remember that mentorship is a two-way relationship. The mentee should seek out the mentor and take initiative and action when given advice.

You can develop your talents in a work environment by…

Joanne: Ensuring you are continuously learning and updating your skills. For example, if you are in the arts/creative industry you have to continuously practise your artistic skills by taking online courses, learning from a more experienced professional or teaching yourself a new skill eg. learn a new computer software or how to do graphic design. If you are into sciences, you will need to do a lot of reading to update your knowledge on the latest evidence base.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many international academic journals are providing free resources and you can download a lot of new information from the internet. Additionally, LinkedIn is a great resource to network, meet potential employers and get career tips on how to write cover letters and CVs, how to conduct yourself in an interview and how to negotiate for salaries.

Key aspects employers look for are…

Paloma: Beyond talent, employers look for people who are confident, have a passion for their work, are self-motivated and willing to go the extra mile at work to move from good to great. Other important skills are professionalism, integrity, punctuality, timeliness, communication and teamwork.

Six things young people can do in 2021 to develop their career…

1. Regularly update and edit your CV and get someone in your industry to look at your at it and give you feedback.

2. Join networking forums that engage in public speaking, writing and other professional clubs.

3. Find out what you are passionate about and develop your talent in that area.

4. Do a personality test to learn about your strengths and weaknesses.

5. Save your money! Start with small goals and then develop an investment plan. You are never too young to start saving.

6. If you need psycho-social or emotional support reach out to people who can support and guide you to get the help you need.