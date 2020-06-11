×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

GM extends vehicle production cuts due to global chip shortage

By Reuters | February 10th 2021 at 08:52:23 GMT +0300

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three North American plants until at least mid-March due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, while vehicles at two other factories would only be partially built.

GM’s U.S. rival Ford Motor Co also said Tuesday that it was in limited cases parking partly assembled vehicles due to the chip shortage.

GM, whose shares dipped 1.1% after the announcement, did not disclose the impact on volumes or say which supplier and vehicle parts were affected by the chip shortage.

But it said it would focus on keeping production running at plants building its highest-profit vehicles: full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. GM said it intended to make up as much lost production as possible once the shortage chip eased.

Read More

“Semiconductor supply remains an issue that is facing the entire industry,” GM spokesman David Barnas said. “GM’s plan is to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products.”

GM said it was extending downtime at its U.S. plant in Fairfax, Kansas; its Canadian factory in Ingersoll, Ontario; and its Mexican facility in San Luis Potosi until mid-March when it would reassess the situation, he said.

In addition, GM said it would build but leave incomplete for final assembly vehicles at Wentzville, Missouri, and its Mexican plant at Ramos Arizpe.

GM vehicles affected by the idled plants include the Chevrolet Malibu sedan, Cadillac XT4 SUV, Chevy Equinox, and GMC Terrain SUVs. Vehicles to be left incomplete for now included the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon pickups and Chevy Blazer SUV.

This week, GM had said it was idling the three factories where it has now extended downtime and said it would halve production at a plant in South Korea.

Ford’s chief product platform officer, Hau Thai-Tang, at a conference on Tuesday raised the possibility that Ford might have to park vehicles that would need parts added later because of the chip shortage. Kelli Felker, a Ford spokeswoman, later said the company was doing that “in limited cases,” but did not say what vehicles were affected.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as auto manufacturers, which shut plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tight chip supplies. They have also bought more cars than industry officials expected last spring, further straining supplies.

The chip shortage has affected many automakers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Renault, Subaru, Nissan, Honda and Mazda.

VW said Tuesday it expects chip supply to remain tight in the first half of the year.

AutoForecast Solutions on Tuesday updated its estimate for lost production this year, saying the global industry could lose almost 1.3 million vehicles as a result of the shortage. GM could lose an estimated 111,450 vehicles, the forecasting firm said.

Honda and Nissan said on Tuesday they would sell 250,000 fewer cars in total this financial year due to the chip shortage.

Ford said last week the shortage was hitting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks, saying it could lose 10 per cent to 20 per cent of planned first-quarter vehicle production and earnings could fall by $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), is at the center of efforts to resolve the shortage. U.S. officials discussed the issue with their Taiwanese counterparts last week.

Chinese officials said on Tuesday they had met with auto and chip companies, asking them to help ease the shortage. French state officials meet with auto and electronics industry leaders on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said this week that chip shortages had hurt national auto production in January, and it would likely dampen output during the first half of 2021.

The Information Technology Industry Council, which represents technology and auto companies, wrote U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging action to address the shortage, including providing “substantial funding” to ensure there will be enough chips.

Related Topics
Toyota Mazda Honda
Share this story
Previous article
KQ pilots fight new pay cuts
Next article
Don't desecrate our parents' graves

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues
Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

LATEST STORIES

Political Showdown as Ruto attends burial in Gatundu North
Political Showdown as Ruto attends burial in Gatundu North

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

You want to groom your children into business leaders? Here is how

You want to groom your children into business leaders? Here is how

Winnie Makena 7 hours ago
Eric One Wash the man who grooms Kenya’s glitterati

Eric One Wash the man who grooms Kenya’s glitterati

Kirsten Kanja 9 hours ago
Covid shouldn't roll back globalisation

Covid shouldn't roll back globalisation

Judy Kaaria 9 hours ago
Nine growth thoughts from accomplished Kenyan businesspeople

Nine growth thoughts from accomplished Kenyan businesspeople

Hustle Team 9 hours ago

More stories

KQ pilots fight new pay cuts

By Wainaina Wambu
KQ pilots fight new pay cuts

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

By Patrick Beja
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

Sameer returns to tyres

By Wainaina Wambu
Sameer returns to tyres

Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

By Philip Mwakio
Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

By Peter Theuri
Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

By Jacob Ng'etich
Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.