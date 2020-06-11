×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen pays Government Sh1.15 billion in dividends

By Fredrick Obura | February 9th 2021 at 18:10:54 GMT +0300

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has paid the National Government Sh1,153,856,022 in dividends for the financial year ended June 2019.

The Government owns 70 per cent stake at KenGen while 30 per cent is owned by private shareholders.

National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani noted that as the country’s leading energy producer, KenGen was a major player in the Government’s efforts towards the country’s growth and development. “Energy is critical for the country’s growth and development. We take cognizance of the important role played by KenGen in growing the economy,” the CS said.

During the event, KenGen Board Chairman, General (Rtd.) Samson said: “We are indeed privileged and honoured to pay the Government Sh1,153,856,022 in dividend at a time when businesses are facing enormous challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.”

He expressed gratitude to the Government for consistent support over the years, saying it had contributed to KenGen’s growth and positive performance.  

Read More

For the year ended June 2020, KenGen announced a Sh13.9 billion profit before tax. The Board has recommended a first and final dividend for the year of Sh0.30 per ordinary share of Sh2.50, which will be paid to shareholders once ratified in the next annual general meeting (AGM), Gen. Mwathethe said.

Speaking at the event, the company’s MD & CEO, Mrs. Miano said KenGen’s diversification strategy was bearing fruit as the organisation had been able to incorporate new business lines in its revenue streams including consultancy services.

The company is currently offering geothermal drilling services and undertaking geoscientific studies in Kenya and Ethiopia.

She also expressed optimism in the company’s ability to navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic which led to widespread socio-economic challenges.

Related Topics
KenGen Ukur Yatani
Share this story
Previous article
Boost for curriculum reforms as Uhuru unveils new State Department to midwife CBC
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pandemic and politics: New realities hit Budget
Pandemic and politics: New realities hit Budget

LATEST STORIES

Government pockets Sh1.15billion from KenGen
Government pockets Sh1.15billion from KenGen

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 18 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 18 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 18 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 18 hours ago

More stories

Judiciary workers in protest over new structure

By Kamau Muthoni
Judiciary workers in protest over new structure

CBK mops up cash to steady liquidity

By Dominic Omondi
CBK mops up cash to steady liquidity

Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business

By Reuters
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

By Reuters
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

World Bank gives Sh72m grant for water supply

By Phares Mutembei
World Bank gives Sh72m grant for water supply

One company's risky effort to build a new mask factory during COVID

By Reuters
One company's risky effort to build a new mask factory during COVID

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.