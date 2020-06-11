Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

KWALE, KENYA: A multi-billion shilling steel smelting plant under construction at Gora in Samburu, Kwale County, has initiated the process of establishing its own 55 megawatts power plant.



Devki Steel Mills wants to generate electricity at the Kabenderani area in the factory to be wholly consumed on site.



In a newspaper advertisement on Tuesday, the company’s consultant on compliance, safety, and health Simon Nzuki said the steel firm intended to apply for an electric power generation permit on February 18 this year.



Nzuki who advised Kenyans to inspect the application at the firm’s offices in Nairobi explained that the grant of the license will not have any adverse effects on any public or local authorities, companies, persons, or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking.



“The proposed project will involve the construction of a 55 MW captive power plant at Kabenderani area of Samburu, Kwale County. The power generated will be used for industrial purposes by the applicant and will be wholly consumed on-site,” said the firm.



The Sh50 billion steel factory billed as the second biggest in Africa after one in South Africa is set to be completed in June this year.

It is expected to generate 1500 direct jobs and another 9000 indirect jobs.

On February 6 this year, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board chairman general (Rd) Joseph Kibwana led a delegation of senior managers on a visit to the plant.

