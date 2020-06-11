×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

By Patrick Beja | February 9th 2021 at 16:16:38 GMT +0300

KWALE, KENYA: A multi-billion shilling steel smelting plant under construction at Gora in Samburu, Kwale County, has initiated the process of establishing its own 55 megawatts power plant.

Devki Steel Mills wants to generate electricity at the Kabenderani area in the factory to be wholly consumed on site.

In a newspaper advertisement on Tuesday, the company’s consultant on compliance, safety, and health Simon Nzuki said the steel firm intended to apply for an electric power generation permit on February 18 this year.

Nzuki who advised Kenyans to inspect the application at the firm’s offices in Nairobi explained that the grant of the license will not have any adverse effects on any public or local authorities, companies, persons, or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking.

“The proposed project will involve the construction of a 55 MW captive power plant at Kabenderani area of Samburu, Kwale County. The power generated will be used for industrial purposes by the applicant and will be wholly consumed on-site,” said the firm.

The Sh50 billion steel factory billed as the second biggest in Africa after one in South Africa is set to be completed in June this year.

It is expected to generate 1500 direct jobs and another 9000 indirect jobs.

On February 6 this year, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board chairman general (Rd) Joseph Kibwana led a delegation of senior managers on a visit to the plant.

Read More

Related Topics
Devki Steel Kenya Ports Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Can you buy electric car with bitcoin? How the payments might work
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Safety concerns raised after tourist bus plunges in ocean
Safety concerns raised after tourist bus plunges in ocean

LATEST STORIES

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 16 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 16 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 16 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 16 hours ago

More stories

Sameer returns to tyres

By Wainaina Wambu
Sameer returns to tyres

Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

By Philip Mwakio
Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

By Peter Theuri
Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

By Jacob Ng'etich
Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March

By Philip Mwakio
Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March

Sameer Africa revives tyre business after exit

By Fredrick Obura
Sameer Africa revives tyre business after exit

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.