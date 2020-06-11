×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Analysis: Can you buy a Tesla with bitcoin? How the payments might work

By Reuters | February 9th 2021 at 15:59:45 GMT +0300

Tesla Inc expects to allow customers to pay for its electric vehicles with bitcoin soon, the automaker said on Monday, a move that could expand how the most popular cryptocurrency is used for real-world transactions.

Although bitcoin has become more of a household name in recent years, it is still mostly used as an investment product rather than a form of payment.

A handful of mainstream brands have allowed customers to make purchases with bitcoin through third-party processors, but Tesla suggested it might accept bitcoin directly as part of a broader plan to incorporate the cryptocurrency into its investment portfolio.

The company made the disclosures in a section of its quarterly securities filing that also detailed its purchase of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. If customers buy Teslas with bitcoin, the company may or may not liquidate those payments right away - which some experts read as an indication that Tesla might hold on to at least some of the coins and not sell them automatically.

Read More

A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

If Tesla were to accept bitcoin payments the way some other major companies have, customers would transfer bitcoins from their “digital wallets” to another entity that converts them into, say, dollars and sends the sum to Tesla.

For example, companies including AT&T Inc and Microsoft Corp have accepted bitcoin through BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor. BitPay has facilitated payments for luxury auto dealers, but is not working with Tesla now, a representative said.

Shoppers can also buy items from merchants that have never officially accepted bitcoin by using payment cards that convert the cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars ahead of the transaction.

One digital currency enthusiast, Mason Borda, told Reuters he bought a Tesla Model 3 in 2016 using bitcoin through a company called Shakepay. It allowed him to load up a one-time-use credit card with his bitcoin. Tesla received a cash payment.

Borda, chief executive of cryptocurrency software company TokenSoft, said he regrets the purchase, because of how bitcoin values have soared. When Borda bought the car, each bitcoin was worth about $400. As of Monday, however, it was worth over $44,000. That means the $130,000 spent on the vehicle would be worth more than $14 million in bitcoin today.

“I recommend against purchasing big-ticket items with Bitcoin,” he said. The “novelty” of doing so can quickly fade if the price rises dramatically, he said.

Tesla may eliminate the middle man and create its own processing system that can be used to accept bitcoin and liquidate the payments whenever management chooses to, experts said.

That would be an unusual step, because bitcoin is so volatile: even payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc, which expects to allow cryptocurrencies on its network by mid-year, will settle transactions through Paxos Trust Company - meaning neither the merchant nor PayPal will have to hold the virtual coins.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who also helped launch PayPal, has expressed enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies online and industry sources say he has the technological expertise to build the required infrastructure.

If Tesla goes that route, customers would transfer bitcoin into the automaker’s own system. The company will probably have to set a guaranteed exchange rate with customers for a very short period of time, said CoinShares Chairman Danny Masters.

“They will likely continue to price Teslas in dollars and then say, ‘Wire us dollars or send us bitcoin and if you send us bitcoin, the price is good for five minutes,’” he said.

 

Related Topics
Bitcoin Shoppers Elon Musk Tesla
Share this story
Previous article
Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks
Next article
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Harold’s fury at mask maker becoming richest on earth
Harold’s fury at mask maker becoming richest on earth

LATEST STORIES

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 16 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 16 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 16 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 16 hours ago

More stories

Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks

By Macharia Kamau
Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks

Bitcoin powers towards USD50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream

By Reuters
Bitcoin powers towards USD50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream

Billionaire to start accepting bitcoin for car payments

By Reuters
Billionaire to start accepting bitcoin for car payments

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform

By Reuters
Google opens paid-for Australia news platform

Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030

By Will Meng
Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030

What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax (DST)

By Killiad Sinide
What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax (DST)

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.