×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why UK is one of world’s gambling leaders

By Fredrick Obura | February 9th 2021 at 03:15:00 GMT +0300

The gambling market has grown rapidly in the last few years - both online and off. Some countries moved quickly to implement regulations that keep patrons and companies safe.

The UK is one of those countries.

The UK has been modifying and adapting their gambling laws to meet the needs of its residents and the industry in general.

So what makes the UK different? And how can they capitalise on it in the coming years?

Read More

Why the UK reigns supreme in gambling

The UK played smart when it came to their gambling legislation. They have a simplified approach to gambling. The rules are the same for in-person and online gambling. The Gambling Act, which was revised and amended in 2014, keeps it simple.

The massive growth of the UK gambling market has been attributed to increased online gambling, also referred to as remote gambling.

The UK has been forward-thinking, inclusive and supportive of the industry. As such, they have seen a healthy taxable income.

UK gambling timeline

The UK gambling scene has transformed and adapted to the requirements of patrons.

The middle ages were home to dice games with money as wagers.

Earliest recorded legislation for gambling was in 1190, a limit to daily wager limits and who could gamble was decreed by the king.

The first government-sanctioned lottery was in 1694 and was used to raise funds.

The Gaming Act of 1984 allowed commercial casinos.

The Gambling Act 2005 ensured that gambling was legal, and set rules for age and vulnerable person to be excluded.

In 2014 the Gambling Act was revised to incorporate fair play and responsible gaming. It also implemented a gambling duty of 15 per cent of gross profits from UK residents. 

In 2018 the UK placed tighter regulations online gambling to protect patrons from overspending and playing too many hours.

Online gambling is taken into account, and the same rules apply both online and offline.

The UK implemented and revised its gambling rules alongside the growth of technology, and therefore maximised the protection for customers at the same time. In order to keep the top spot, sticking to their previous adaptations and moving with the demands of the people, and the new technology is a must.

Are there benefits to legalised gambling?

There are benefits to legalising all types of gambling: in-person gambling, online bingo, and even mobile phone applications. When something becomes regulated by state and federal laws, it becomes safer. In the case of gambling, regulations keep the patrons safe - and less likely to be the victim of fraud or theft.

Gambling also brings a substantial financial boost to the economy. The tax earnings on a casino are significant. When those games get pushed underground - so does the income stream.

The UK has a more relaxed approach to gambling and prospers from the right to tax the income. The UK gambling market is worth £14.3 billion annually. Online gambling contributes 38.6 per cent to that total.

Most popular online gambling games

Online gambling is welcoming to new players and those who are experienced too. The games are designed to be easy to follow and quick to start.

Online Blackjack, also known as 21, is one of the most popular games. It is simple to understand and has an element of skill to it. You can get some fantastic deals on free play while you learn to play.

The game most picked by mobile phone players is online slots, as they are quick and fun. There are thousands of slots to choose from, and they all come with different themes and great bonuses. Slots account for 69.3 per cent of the overall market in the UK and are one of the most popular casino games.

Online bingo has been a staple of the online gambling world since it’s inception. People can choose from regular bingo, 60 ball, speed bingo, and different themes too.

With regards to online sports betting, football is the most popular sports, with many placing a bet on matches weekly. Not far behind football is horse racing, a sport that has been betted on in the UK for years.

Why is online gambling so popular in the UK?

Online gambling increased in popularity in recent years as more people had access to smartphones, high-speed internet, tablets and laptops.

Where once you might’ve headed out to the bingo hall, or tried to find a casino, online gambling is faster and much more convenient.

Variety

A single brick and mortar can’t account for everyone’s tastes when it comes to playing their games. There are so many online options to please everyone. A quick search online will open up a world of hundreds of variants of your favourite games.

Cost

Opening an app, or a website takes no time at all. You don’t have the cost of travel, paying for food and drink or all those little extra side games when you play online. You are also more likely to be given multiple different offers that reduce the cost of your play.

Increased win potential

Since online gambling merchants have less overhead costs that a real-life casino has, they put that excess cash back into the potential winnings. You can check the RTP, or payout information on the website that you are playing on.

Will others follow the UK lead?

Other countries in Europe are changing and adapting their gambling rules, but at a slower rate than the UK. Further west, the USA has more fluctuation within its regulations, and currently only several states have legalised online gambling as well as offline gambling.

Having a simplified set of legislation covering both online gambling and in-person gambling keeps the patrons and the industry safe.

Related Topics
BCLB Gaming Usiku Games
Share this story
Previous article
Man arrested for impersonation after giving wrong police service number
Next article
Remote working attributed to increase in cyber attacks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle
Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle

LATEST STORIES

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 16 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 16 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 16 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 16 hours ago

More stories

Officers contain fire outbreak in parts of Mt. Kenya

By Fredrick Obura
Officers contain fire outbreak in parts of Mt. Kenya

UK firm acquires company building geothermal plant

By Macharia Kamau
UK firm acquires company building geothermal plant

Pay us for our land, locals tell Kenha

By Patrick Beja
Pay us for our land, locals tell Kenha

Wealthy Kenyans buy citizenship in Europe and in the Caribbean

By Dominic Omondi
Wealthy Kenyans buy citizenship in Europe and in the Caribbean

Kenya Railways evicts families from its land at night

By Kepher Otieno
Kenya Railways evicts families from its land at night

KRA starts year on a high note, beats January target

By Peter Theuri
KRA starts year on a high note, beats January target

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.