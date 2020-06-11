×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bitcoin powers towards USD50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream

By Reuters | February 9th 2021 at 14:49:04 GMT +0300

Bitcoin was fast approaching the USD50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Tesla’s investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it may become a mainstream asset class for both corporations and money managers.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a Bitcoin digital currency ATM shop in Marseille, France, February 7, 2021. [Reuters]

The most popular cryptocurrency has gained 1,150 per cent from March 2020 lows as institutional investors search for alternative wealth stores and retail traders ride the wave. It traded at a few hundred dollars only five years back.

Monday, it leapt 20 per cent after Tesla announced it had a USD1.5 billion investment and that it would eventually take the cryptocurrency as payment for its cars. That was its largest daily rise in more than three years.

The price of one bitcoin climbed to a peak of USD48,216 -- almost enough to buy one of the best-selling Tesla vehicles, Tesla Model Y SUV. Rival cryptocurrency ethereum struck a record high of $1,784.85 on Tuesday.

As of 0946 GMT, the pace of the rally had cooled, and was trading flat.

Read More

Musk, a well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, foresees accepting the currency as a payment for Tesla cars and analysts reckon this is a larger shift as companies and big investment houses follow small traders into the asset.

“Bitcoin is definitely capturing investors’ attention -- I get more and more questions about it,” said Marija Vertimane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

“From a practical point of view, using bitcoin to buy anything – Tesla cars – would be still extremely difficult given its excessive volatility.”

Bitcoin’s volatility has been a hindrance for some serious investors. Realised volatility, or daily price swings measured in terms of closing prices for Bitcoin over the past 90 days was at 72 per cent compared with 16 per cent for the S&P 500 stocks index and 6 per cent for the euro currency.

Still, in BofA’s January fund manager survey, bitcoin topped the list of “most crowded” trades. Another survey, by Deutsche Bank, warned of price bubbles in the cryptocurrency.

Earliest phases

Billionaire Musk has long been a cryptocurrency fan - he has talked them up online - but Tesla’s hard currency investment came as a surprise that has put a rocket under the sector.

“Right now, it still seems like a bit of a leisurely pursuit, to acquire bitcoin. But I think by the end of the year, with the current rate of institutional flow inbound, it will become clear that this is a once-in-a-lifetime landgrab,” said Jehan Chu, founder and managing partner at Kenetic, which invests in blockchain-related companies.

Bitcoin is already up 67 per cent this year, on top of a 300 per cent rally last year, as investors search for alternatives to the dollar because of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 0 per cent interest rates. The dollar slid against most currencies on Tuesday.

“We’re in a position where these are the earliest phases of an allocation to bitcoin from the institutional and corporate community,” said Michael Bucella, partner at crypto investment firm BlockTower on CNBC.

In the ongoing digital wave, central bankers and regulators, particularly in China, are also starting to embrace issuing their own digital currencies for everyday use, in a major break from the conventional workings of global finance.

Beijing will issue 10 million yuan ($1.55 million) worth of digital currency to residents that can be used during the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Thursday, domestic media reported.

However, Vitor Constancio, former vice-president of the European Central Bank, wrote on Twitter that policymakers should focus on regulating cryptocurrencies and only develop digital currencies if they will help banks in their role of enabling credit creation.

“Bitcoin prices should appear in ‘commodities’ lists, not in forex columns,” he said.

Graphics: Bitcoin hits record high on Tesla investment. [Reuters Graphic]

The Tesla news-led rally stretched beyond bitcoin. Shares of companies that provide trading platforms for bitcoin and the technology to “mine” the cryptocurrency surged in China, South Korea, and Australia, and big computer-chip making companies such as SK Hynix also rose.

Even dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency with a dog as its symbol, has seen its value turbocharged after Musk mentioned it on Twitter. It has jumped by 13 per cent in the past day, according to CoinMarketCap. China’s Feitian Technologies Co Ltd, which makes technology for digital payments, rose 4.47 per cent on Tuesday.

“It’s really become popular culture and mainstream,” Chu said. “People are no longer asking why should I invest in bitcoin; they’re having to defend why they’re not.”

 

Related Topics
Bitcoin Tesla Elon Musk
Share this story
Previous article
Chaos over demolition targeting old Kisumu estate
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program
Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

LATEST STORIES

Bitcoin powers towards USD50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream
Bitcoin powers towards USD50,000 as Tesla takes it mainstream

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

The cane will not end indiscipline in schools

Julie Masiga 15 hours ago
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno 15 hours ago
Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Ruto takes war with Uhuru to parliament

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 15 hours ago
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

Macharia Kamau 15 hours ago

More stories

Billionaire to start accepting bitcoin for car payments

By Reuters
Billionaire to start accepting bitcoin for car payments

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform

By Reuters
Google opens paid-for Australia news platform

Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030

By Will Meng
Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030

What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax (DST)

By Killiad Sinide
What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax (DST)

Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

By Reuters
Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

By Reuters
Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.