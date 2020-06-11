Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

A police officer takes details of a vehicle at Koma barricade in Machakos county. [File, Standard]

A section of Kenyans wants the government to lift the 10pm to 4am curfew.

They argue that though the curfew is meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, it has impeded economic recovery, yet other health protocols have largely been disregarded.

“Night travel with no social distance guidelines being observed, matatus carrying full capacity during the day, political rallies being attended by masses with no social distance being observed speak volumes,” remarked one Kenyan online.

Consumers Federation of Kenya Secretary General Stephen Mutoro said the lifting of the curfew is long overdue.

“Schools and churches have reopened. People are already accustomed to the precautions they need to take to prevent infections. Plus there is global optimism, what with the coming of vaccines.”

Mutoro said Kenyans, whose main fear was of infection from visitors into the country, need to go back to a full-time business. Some of those who worked late in the night are jobless now.

“This curfew is counterproductive. If it was to be maintained, then it should be moved to midnight. People should be let to work,” he said.

Yesterday, The Standard ignited debate with its headline: “Is it time to end curfew?” to which economist Mihr Thakar responded on his Twitter handle: “Finally, of the multiple newspapers in Kenya, The Standard Newspaper boldly asks the right question on its front page on behalf of the masses. Lift the curfew!”

Reactions on Facebook also highlighted a people fed up with the curfew.

“What curfew?” asked Jep Kosgei reacting to the Standard Digital’s Facebook post of the story.

“I prefer that title as a statement rather than a question,” said one Brian Limo on Facebook.

SLASHED HOURS

A Twitter user said they have been affected by the curfew as they used to work late into the night.

“It is high time we end this curfew. My hours were slashed and I know it pains.”

Lawyer Toni Godia wondered why political rallies have been allowed to continue while nights are dead silent and workers denied their freedom.

“The rich class gather in political rallies, violating safety protocols, but arrest poor Kenyans daily for violating safety protocols. Impose curfew and then raise and introduce new taxes on the poor Kenyans. Poor us.”

Still, there is a section of the public that feels that the curfew should remain, as new Covid-19 variants are reported in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“No, it is time to extend the curfew hours to 12, from 6pm to 6am,” said Peter Ngugi on Facebook.