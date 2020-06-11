×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business

By Reuters | February 8th 2021 at 15:38:37 GMT +0300

An Airbus A350 is pictured with a Rolls-Royce logo at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France (PHOTO:  REUTERS)

Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Sunday it is proposing a two week operational shutdown of its civil aerospace unit over the summer as it manages costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aero-engine maker has begun talks with unions on the shutdown and cost cutting at its civil aerospace unit, it said in an emailed statement.

“As we continue to manage our cost base in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the whole commercial aviation sector, we are proposing a two-week operational shutdown of Civil Aerospace over the Summer,” it said.

Rolls-Royce’s finances have been hit by the COVID-19 crisis as its airline customers have grounded planes. It warned last month that travel would be even more constrained than expected this year, leading to increased cash outflow.

Read More

Related Topics
Rolls-Royce
Share this story
Previous article
Referee Mike Dean 'sent death threats', asks to sit out next Premier League games
Next article
British Embassy: What we are doing about Covid-19 cases in Nanyuki military base

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rolls-Royce 'regrets' Qantas blast
Rolls-Royce 'regrets' Qantas blast

LATEST STORIES

Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract
Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

4 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

17 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

20 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

21 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

Gatonye Gathura 16 hours ago
How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

Gatonye Gathura 16 hours ago
Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Andrew Kipkemboi 16 hours ago
Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Peter Theuri and Kirsten Kanja 16 hours ago

More stories

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

By Reuters
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

World Bank gives Sh72m grant for water supply

By Phares Mutembei
World Bank gives Sh72m grant for water supply

One company's risky effort to build a new mask factory during COVID

By Reuters
One company's risky effort to build a new mask factory during COVID

ScanGroup unveils new board members

By Fredrick Obura
ScanGroup unveils new board members

Kenyan climate change advocate wins global award

By Sara Okuoro
Kenyan climate change advocate wins global award

Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

By Reuters
Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.