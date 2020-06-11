World Bank gives Sh72m grant for water supply

Water CS Sicily Kariuki

The County Government of Meru has received Sh72 million to improve water supply and sewerage systems in various urban areas.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Governor Kiraitu Murungi witnessed the Water Trust Fund and Meru Water and Sewerage Services officials sign the grant from the World Bank.

Part of the money will be used to extend the pipeline in urban areas, including Muriri, Giaki, Nkubu and Kanyekine.

At the same time, Mr Kiraitu thanked the national government for a Sh1 billion water and sewerage system covering Meru town, and appealed for more assistance for Laare, Maua and Mikinduri towns.

“We are working very well with President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure all residents get water,” Kiraitu said, adding that the 180 boreholes his administration had sunk in arid regions were inadequate.

Read More

Ms Kariuki said the fund was part of the national government’s Covid-19 interventions.

She said the government had invested over Sh3.3 billion in water projects in Meru, including some 45 irrigation and sewerage systems ones.

“Some of the projects are close to completion,” said the CS.