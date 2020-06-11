×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan bourse moves to boost trading

By Xinhua | February 8th 2021 at 11:00:09 GMT +0300

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Friday shifted to a new broker network in a move that seeks to boost trading.

The network interconnects the NSE, the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) and trading participants in the market offering efficiency.

NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said in a statement issued in Nairobi that the new network will reduce delays experienced before and during trading, enhancing performance and overall service.

 "The network will be transformational for the market as it will reduce connectivity costs to the brokers by approximately 30 percent, ensure higher uptime and performance and increase network security," he said.

Read More

CSDC chief executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa said the adoption of the network augments Kenya as a preferred investment destination in the region and the continent as a whole. On Thursday, trading at the NSE hit 1 billion shillings (about 9.08 million U.S. dollars) for the first time in over six months since COVID-19 broke out in Kenya.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Nkoregamba Mwebesa NSE COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Centum eyes affordable housing development at Two Rivers
Next article
Former boxing world champion who beat Muhammad Ali dies aged 67

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Politicians, their supporters must be civil during rallies
Politicians, their supporters must be civil during rallies

LATEST STORIES

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

3 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

16 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

20 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

20 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Andrew Kipkemboi 11 hours ago
Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Peter Theuri and Kirsten Kanja 11 hours ago

More stories

What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

By Reuters
What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

By Dominic Omondi
Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

Government ease doing business with new container depot

By Fredrick Obura
Government ease doing business with new container depot

Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID

By Xinhua
Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID

UK envoy assures exporters of market access

By Jacinta Mutura
UK envoy assures exporters of market access

State distributes 2m vaccines to combat animal disease PPR

By Awal Mohammed
State distributes 2m vaccines to combat animal disease PPR

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.