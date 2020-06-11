Centum eyes affordable housing development at Two Rivers

Centum Real Estate Ltd, a subsidiary of Centum Investments Company, has added affordable residential developments in Nairobi to its portfolio by launching the 26 Mzizi Court, a residential project nestled within the 102-acre Two Rivers development.

With construction set to take 30 months, Centum Real Estate Managing Director Samuel Kariuki said the 26 Mzizi Court offers a better deal for investors in the country.

“It is distinct by being an affordable residential project within the high-end Two Rivers mixed-use development. This will ensure investors earn competitive returns and attractive capital gains from their units,” he said

The 26 Mzizi Court offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments priced from Sh4.4 million with flexible payment plans.

“Mzizi is the perfect fusion of functionality and aestheticism, intentionally crafted to secure satisfactory rental yields on every square foot,” noted Kariuki.

The 30-month construction period, he noted, grants buyers the flexibility to stagger their payments as they monitor the construction progress while gaining from the inflationary rate of about 15 per cent.

Residents of 26 Mzizi Court will live in the heart of Nairobi’s diplomatic zone, seven minutes from Gigiri. They will also enjoy 30 acres of dedicated green spaces at Two Rivers and outstanding amenities within the development.

Other properties under construction within the Two Rivers are Loft Residences, Riverbank Apartments and Cascadia Apartments.

Within the wider Nairobi area, Centum Real Estate is developing 365 Pavilion Place Apartments in Ruaraka and 265 Elmer One in Kasarani, in addition to mixed-use developments in Vipingo and Entebbe in Uganda.