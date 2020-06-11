×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Centum eyes affordable housing development at Two Rivers

By Correspondent | February 8th 2021 at 10:54:38 GMT +0300

Centum Real Estate Ltd, a subsidiary of Centum Investments Company, has added affordable residential developments in Nairobi to its portfolio by launching the 26 Mzizi Court, a residential project nestled within the 102-acre Two Rivers development.

With construction set to take 30 months, Centum Real Estate Managing Director Samuel Kariuki said the 26 Mzizi Court offers a better deal for investors in the country.

“It is distinct by being an affordable residential project within the high-end Two Rivers mixed-use development. This will ensure investors earn competitive returns and attractive capital gains from their units,” he said

The 26 Mzizi Court offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments priced from Sh4.4 million with flexible payment plans.

“Mzizi is the perfect fusion of functionality and aestheticism, intentionally crafted to secure satisfactory rental yields on every square foot,” noted Kariuki.

Read More

The 30-month construction period, he noted, grants buyers the flexibility to stagger their payments as they monitor the construction progress while gaining from the inflationary rate of about 15 per cent.

Residents of 26 Mzizi Court will live in the heart of Nairobi’s diplomatic zone, seven minutes from Gigiri. They will also enjoy 30 acres of dedicated green spaces at Two Rivers and outstanding amenities within the development.

Other properties under construction within the Two Rivers are Loft Residences, Riverbank Apartments and Cascadia Apartments.

Within the wider Nairobi area, Centum Real Estate is developing 365 Pavilion Place Apartments in Ruaraka and 265 Elmer One in Kasarani, in addition to mixed-use developments in Vipingo and Entebbe in Uganda.

Related Topics
Centum Two Rivers Mall James Mworia
Share this story
Previous article
Focus on finishing fourth, title race is over – Liverpool told
Next article
Nairobi Securities Exchange moves to boost trading

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

11 principles that winning entrepreneurs master
11 principles that winning entrepreneurs master

LATEST STORIES

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

3 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

16 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

20 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

20 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Andrew Kipkemboi 11 hours ago
Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Peter Theuri and Kirsten Kanja 11 hours ago

More stories

Construction rebounds to pump Sh169b into economy

By Peter Theuri
Construction rebounds to pump Sh169b into economy

Court freezes new land rates for Kisumu

By Kepher Otieno
Court freezes new land rates for Kisumu

Fewer desks, more coffee: How the office could change

By Reuters
Fewer desks, more coffee: How the office could change

Grim outlook for real estate

By James Wanzala
Grim outlook for real estate

Railways agency demolishes premises

By Stephen Rutto
Railways agency demolishes premises

With affordable housing projects, what next for Nairobi landlords?

By Harold Ayodo
With affordable housing projects, what next for Nairobi landlords?

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.