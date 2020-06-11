×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

By XN Iraki | February 7th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Pupils from Cheleta Primary School in Runda walking home. [XN Iraki]

Burning of schools has made indiscipline in the institutions of learning compete with the Building of Bridges Initiative (BBI), and 2022 succession for national attention.

Any keen observer will notice that in most cases, students burn their dormitories, rarely classes. This is a coded message that they would like to go home. Some would quickly suggest they are missing home after nine months of Covid-19 forced closure.

But they were burning dorms even before that. There is a connection between boarding and indiscipline or arson.

Not so surprising, our homes are nowadays better than schools. In our days, it was the opposite. It was in school where we saw and watched TV for the first time and ate bread and showered regularly. We must improve on our boarding facilities and make them homely.

Read More

I am not advocating for five-star dorms. Will parents pay? Will the government pay?

Someone might point out that sleeping is not important, but if we sleep eight out of 24 hours a day, it means we spend 30 per cent of our lives sleeping! But it is more than sleep.

With no games either, because of Covid-19 or because crowded schools have no playgrounds, students are likely to be stressed.

Interaction with other schools was another stress reliever. Seen all the yellow school buses? We should have planned for the aftermath of a nine-month Covid-19 break.

How are we helping children cope with the fear of Covid-19? Blaming drugs is a lazy option.

How did we get where we are with indiscipline? Our non-governmental organisations (NGOs) used to be powerful till after the 2010 Constitution when many of their members got big posts in the government and kept quiet. They were at the forefront fighting for the end of corporal punishment, better-called caning. They succeeded. It even got into law.

The replacement was guidance and counselling and I must add quietly prayers. Students saw that as appeasement.

They realised they can get away with anything.

Portraying teachers as brutal and likely to kill students through corporal punishment did not make matters any better. Students got their freedom.

But was it coupled with responsibility? Why are we complaining?

Banning corporal punishment created a vacuum. Parents expect schools to instil discipline in their children.

They are too busy to counsel their children. Small families mean that parents are less inclined to punish their much-loved children. Yet, teachers expect parents to discipline their children. What does the law say about the role of each in punishing students or children?

This vacuum has sucked in police as students escalate indiscipline into arson. This portrays our teachers as failures in disciplining students. But which teacher wants to go to jail or lose a scarce job?

And students know that; don’t we publicise it?

Worse, some parents side with their children citing the law. Education officials will rarely defend teachers.

It’s romantic to talk about child rights as if teachers have no right to a conducive working environment. But our policymakers are not taking seriously the long-term consequences of indisciplined students or liberated students - to appear cool.

Without ruffling many feathers, I compare students liberated from corporal punishment to women liberated from presumed men dominance; they are finding it hard to get husbands. In the same way, students will miss jobs.

How do I expect an undisciplined student to start the next Apple or Google? Some will add that such liberated students are more creative. Even creativity requires discipline. Remember indisciplined students eventually become citizens.

The argument that corporal punishment led to a generation that must be policed even in the workplace is not true, people mature and see the folly of their indiscipline when young.

Indiscipline in schools has taken a turn that should keep us awake at night. In the past, the indisciplined children came from affluent homes.

The children felt with their affluent parents, they could get away with anything and shielded them life’s adversities.

Today, students from poor backgrounds have been sucked into the swirling vortex of indiscipline as part of misplaced heroism. Ever heard of private or international schools on fire?

The disadvantaged children are pushing themselves deeper into disadvantage through indiscipline. We could soberly suggest they are crying for help, they probably see their paths to upward mobility blocked by graft and joblessness, as reported by the media.

Parents, can you hear me? In my earlier life, I briefly taught in high school (Physics and Maths) and know the indiscipline problem teachers face every day. Paradoxically, when westerners visit our schools, they are impressed by the discipline of our children. I once taught in America’s Deep South and fully understand why they find our children disciplined.

Recently, I taught a group of Chinese students on an exchange programme and was impressed by their discipline.

Shout communism if you wish but who is building your highways. Visit China and you will realise one of the secrets behind its rise into an economic power is discipline. How would you run a country of 1.4 billion people without discipline?

How do we expect our children to become leaders, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and take on the world without discipline? It takes discipline to start an enterprise and nurture it into a multinational firm with jobs created thereof.

It takes discipline to be innovative and spawn the next big thing. Remember the siblings of discipline are patience, perseverance and persistence. The famous Asian values are nothing but traditional discipline.

Indiscipline has an unintended consequence; it will drive good teachers to other professions. That is why in developed countries, there is a shortage of teachers in the inner cities, where indiscipline is rife. Unfortunately, among the poor.

Private investors in education are preferring building girls’ instead of boys’ secondary schools. Boys are seen as too risky and prone to indiscipline. Let’s cry for the boy-child. Parents will shift their children to “disciplined” private schools.

The poor could be discriminated in the job market after graduating from indisciplined schools. Did I hear that indiscipline cases will get into one’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) certificate of good conduct?

Will a new industry emerge to “clean” such records?

Indiscipline will have economic consequences.

Economic productivity is tied to discipline. Ask any employer. We should have made discipline one of the pillars of Vision 2030. Modernising Kenya will require more focus on disciplining the next generation.

After all, we do not have the luxury of importing workers like Dubai or US. Next week, we explore how to maintain discipline in our schools.

-The writer is an associate professor at the University of Nairobi

Related Topics
Schools Indiscipline School Arson Attacks
Share this story
Previous article
How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand
Next article
Leaders pile pressure on MCAs to pass BBI Bill

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime
Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

2 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

15 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

18 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

19 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Kamau Muthoni 43 minutes ago
Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Julius Chepkwony and Everlyne Kwamboka 43 minutes ago
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

XN Iraki 43 minutes ago
ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

Jacob Ng'etich 43 minutes ago

More stories

How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand

By Kendi Ntwiga
How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand

New law opens the way for apartment ownership titles

By Harold Ayodo
New law opens the way for apartment ownership titles

Digital economy will help speed up Kenya's growth

By Will Meng
Digital economy will help speed up Kenya's growth

KU pesticides study a wakeup call for food safety regulators

By Dr Peterson Warutere
KU pesticides study a wakeup call for food safety regulators

Understanding fraud trends during COVID-19

By Bevan Smith
Understanding fraud trends during COVID-19

Super-charging the African economic recovery from COVID-19

By Crick Lund and John Joska
Super-charging the African economic recovery from COVID-19

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.