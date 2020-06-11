×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How digitisation can help Africa’s supply chain meet demand

By Kendi Ntwiga | February 7th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kendi Ntwiga – Kenya Microsoft Country Manager.

While it is likely few people outside the supply chain industry would have given much thought to the sector before 2020, it didn’t take long for Covid-19 to change that.

Across Africa, informal merchants and logistic firms alike battled to navigate the unpredictable supply and demand brought about by the pandemic.

We all felt the impact of the supply chain under strain. Even the most basic and essential goods were difficult to come by. And the challenge is not over yet.

With recent announcements around Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and other pharmaceuticals, conversations around finding solutions to this global manufacturing and distribution issue have come to the fore. It is only by protecting and reinforcing the supply chain network that the world is able to carry out this monumental task.

Read More

There is much to learn from major players in the logistics industry, who continue to handle complex challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Global firms such as DHL can process large volumes of orders, anticipate spikes in demand for goods and optimise routing across their warehouses to collect and pack goods more effectively across sizeable footprints.

On the outside looking in, digital transformation stories such as DHL may appear beyond reach for companies that do not have the same access to resources.

However, logistics and supply chain experts opine that employing tech solutions in an organisation’s day-to-day operations need not be a complex undertaking.

One example is automating routine tasks such as data capturing with the help of a software.

I will use the example of my son to illustrate this. During his summer job, he would spend the morning plugging in data from one system into another. After a couple of days on the job, he told his line manager that he could write a macro in Microsoft Excel to automate the process.

Within a few days, he had fully automated this routine morning task. He applied the same process in other departments.

Human talent

Using simple automation for routine tasks gives staff the freedom to attend to other responsibilities that require human talent that can’t be replicated by machines, such as creativity. Digital transformation in sectors such as supply chain does not have to begin with the complete overhaul of an organisation’s operations.

Look at what is readily available and how the technology solutions can be used effectively.

For example, Farmer’s Choice used to write down the weight scores of its animals but with the help of Microsoft technology, it captures electronically directly from the scale. As a result, the firm has experienced fewer errors and gets real-time weight recordings.

It gets accurate tracking and record-keeping to its suppliers.

This means staff can monitor fluctuating inventory levels.

Ideally, data should lead to information. Firms need to create and nurture an environment where people aren’t handling data and information but focused on knowledge and wisdom.

Firms looking to optimise their operations through digitisation should take stock of all the technology solutions that are readily available and whether they are being used to their full potential.

Leadership is key. You need people who are able and willing to push for digitisation.

The right attitude at a C-suite and executive-level means greater support and investment in the people, leading to impactful digital transformation.

-The writer is Microsoft Kenya Country Manager

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Logistics Industry Digitisation
Share this story
Previous article
How Kikuyu musicians have been sucked into Jubilee wrangles, BBI politics
Next article
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: 195 positives, three deaths
Covid-19: 195 positives, three deaths

LATEST STORIES

Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime
Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

2 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

15 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

18 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

19 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Kamau Muthoni 43 minutes ago
Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Julius Chepkwony and Everlyne Kwamboka 43 minutes ago
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

XN Iraki 43 minutes ago
ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

Jacob Ng'etich 43 minutes ago

More stories

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

By XN Iraki
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

New law opens the way for apartment ownership titles

By Harold Ayodo
New law opens the way for apartment ownership titles

Digital economy will help speed up Kenya's growth

By Will Meng
Digital economy will help speed up Kenya's growth

KU pesticides study a wakeup call for food safety regulators

By Dr Peterson Warutere
KU pesticides study a wakeup call for food safety regulators

Understanding fraud trends during COVID-19

By Bevan Smith
Understanding fraud trends during COVID-19

Super-charging the African economic recovery from COVID-19

By Crick Lund and John Joska
Super-charging the African economic recovery from COVID-19

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.