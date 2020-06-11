×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government ease doing business with new container depot

By Fredrick Obura | February 5th 2021 at 15:42:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: The government has moved to ease cargo collection for small scale importers in Nairobi.

Effective Monday all consolidated cargo imported by sea and transported to Nairobi through the Standard Gauge Railway, will be deconsolidated, cleared, and collected by the owners at the Kenya Railways Corporation (Boma Line) Transit Shed.

The gazetted facility will make it easier for over 7,500 small scale traders in Nairobi to conduct business.

"All cargo consolidated at the countries of export, will, upon importation into the country be deconsolidated at facilities designated for that purpose," KRA said in a statement.

The shed, also known as ‘Boma line’ has been set up as part of government efforts to facilitate and enhance ease of doing business.

Read More

The small traders will now not pay the USD1000 as container deposits which will subsequently reduce the cost of doing business.

The establishment of the ‘Boma Line’ is part of initiatives to bring services closer to taxpayers and facilitate them to conduct their business effectively and efficiently. For instance, going forward traders from far areas such as Nanyuki and Sagana will no longer incur huge transport costs to ferry their goods from ICDN as this shade will be easily accessible.

Cargo for the SMEs will be transported from Kilindini Port to ICDN, Embakasi, and later transshipped to the Transit Shed using Metre Gauge Railway (MGR). At the shed, consolidated cargo will be stripped from containers and stored in Customs shed while being arranged according to their nature with marking for easy tracking and identification.

An empty container (PHOTO: File)

 

Related Topics
SGR Kenya Railways
Share this story
Previous article
NSL: Odongo upbeat as Kisumu Hot Stars face leaders Kenya Police
Next article
Rugby: Injera out as Simiyu names Oyoo to captain Kenya 7s for Madrid trip

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

LATEST STORIES

Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy
Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

1 day ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

14 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

17 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

18 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Eight years at the morgue and still going strong

Eight years at the morgue and still going strong

Willie Khaemba 5 hours ago
Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Julius Chepkwony 16 hours ago
Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Michael Ndonye 16 hours ago
How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

Rosa Agutu 16 hours ago

More stories

Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

By Dominic Omondi
Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID

By Xinhua
Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID

UK envoy assures exporters of market access

By Jacinta Mutura
UK envoy assures exporters of market access

State distributes 2m vaccines to combat rinderpest

By Awal Mohammed
State distributes 2m vaccines to combat rinderpest

UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner Marriot

By Jacinta Mutura
UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner Marriot

Mazda expects chip shortage to affect about 7,000 vehicles in February

By Reuters
Mazda expects chip shortage to affect about 7,000 vehicles in February

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.