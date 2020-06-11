ScanGroup unveils new board members

NAIROBI, KENYA: WPP ScanGroup has appointed two non-executive directors Jason Day 32 and Shahid Sadiq 47 to its board effective February 8.

Jason started his career at PwC and has an MBA with distinction from Oxford Business School while Sadiq is a chartered accountant.

According to a communication from the company, Jason joined WPP in 2012 and since 2016 has led global business initiatives focused on bringing the right capability and talent to clients from across the company.

Before the new role, Jason led client engagements at two WPP agencies.

Shahid is the global CFO of WPP specialist communications and Public Relations, responsible for developing and managing the strategic financial and operational objectives of a diverse portfolio of clients.

“The Board welcomes both Jason and Shahid on their appointment,” said Reuben Mwangi, Company Secretary.