×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

One US company's risky effort to build a new mask factory during COVID

By Reuters | February 5th 2021 at 14:38:14 GMT +0300

Dan Izhaky is betting $4 million that the pandemic will change what Americans are willing to pay for high-quality face masks from his new factory here in this suburb of Los Angeles.

It’s a risky wager.

Before COVID-19 hit, the United States imported much of the personal protection equipment needed by health care providers, mainly from Asia. Some U.S. companies pivoted in the crisis, such as liquor companies churning out hand sanitizer and plastics firms making face shields.

But one item that remains in tight supply is N95 face masks, which provide a high level of filtration against airborne contaminants and are closely regulated by the U.S. government.

Izhaky is president of United Safety Technology Inc, a startup that is poised to open a new N95 mask factory possibly within weeks. While the plant is still being fitted with machinery, his goal is to make 1 million masks a day when it’s up and running. Izhaky said if they get approval from regulators soon, the plant could be shipping that amount by the end of the second quarter.

Read More

“The big question we face is what happens post-pandemic,” said Izhaky, “when you have a hospital administrator or whoever it is that’s in charge of purchasing” and looking at U.S.-made masks that cost more. The pricing of many types of protective equipment remain elevated by shortages, but once the market normalizes Izhaky estimates his masks will cost about 30% more than Chinese masks, or about $1.15 each.

Other domestic producers are likely to face the same challenge, including industry giants Izhaky will compete with. 3M Co has quadrupled its domestic production of N95 masks since the start of the pandemic, expanding a factory in South Dakota and hiring 300 workers and now makes nearly 100 million masks in the U.S. a month. Honeywell International Inc has opened “multiple new locations in the Phoenix area” to make N95 masks, said spokesman Eric Krantz, and converted a significant portion of a factory in Rhode Island that also makes safety glasses.

Krantz said Honeywell doesn’t view the expansion as a risk.

“We’re confident there will be continued demand for high-quality respiratory protection products,” he said in an email. “We’ve made smart, strategic investments in expanding our N95 production.”

But many smaller producers aren’t so sure.

“China subsidizes their face masks,” so every producer faces a challenge in competing with China after the pandemic, said Vitali Servutas, CEO of AmeriShield, which built a factory that makes single-use surgical masks, not N95 masks, in Virginia last year in response to the crisis.

Izhaky hopes, but is not certain, that the pandemic will make Americans more willing to pay a premium, or that U.S. government policy will mandate more domestic sourcing which would benefit his venture. Actions by the incoming administration of President Joe Biden, including an executive order aimed at increasing the production of a wide range of goods in domestic factories through Buy American programs, have made him more optimistic.

David Sanford, the brigadier general who directs the supply chain advisory group at the Department of Health and Human Services working on COVID-19 response, has been helping Izhaky and other manufacturers work through the process of getting certified and connected to domestic distributors of medical goods. He said Izhaky’s new factory is exactly the kind of project the U.S. needs to encourage.

“But there’s always a risk,” said Sanford. He adds there are ways the government can support businesses like this, short of giving direct government contracts to purchase goods at higher prices. A requirement to buy U.S.-made protective equipment could be built into Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, for instance.

Making masks isn’t that hard. The process is highly automated and doesn’t require a costly cleanroom. But getting a dependable supply of the materials, particularly the specialized layers of filtration material that makes them effective, is a challenge.

“You can buy a face mask machine for a few hundred thousand dollars and start it up in 90 days. That’s happening all over the world,” said Sara Greenstein, CEO of Lydall Inc, a U.S. producer of the material that has agreed to supply Izhaky’s operation.

Lydall, aided by federal funds provided early in the crisis, has nearly tripled capacity at its one U.S. plant capable of making the material. With competing Chinese material expected to continue to sell at much lower prices after the pandemic, Lydall CEO Greenstein has “high confidence” there will be government-led programs in the United States and Europe “to buy product made here to help keep that supply chain stable and competitive.”

At the United Safety Technology plant in La Verne, engineers are busy fine tuning the first of the machines that will eventually turn out cup-shaped masks.

Edward Zheng, Izhaky’s partner in the venture, said their goal is to source all the materials domestically, with a key exception: the machines that make the masks in the factory are imported from China.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 N95 face masks
Share this story
Previous article
Nyamira dad surrenders to police after attempting to kill two sons
Next article
Sacked county staff want Governor Nyaribo jailed for contempt

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Union wants security guards sacked due to Covid-19 reinstated
Union wants security guards sacked due to Covid-19 reinstated

LATEST STORIES

Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID
Ministers to discuss AfCFTA, COVID

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

1 day ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

13 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

17 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

18 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Eight years at the morgue and still going strong

Eight years at the morgue and still going strong

Willie Khaemba 4 hours ago
Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Julius Chepkwony 14 hours ago
Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Michael Ndonye 15 hours ago
How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

Rosa Agutu 15 hours ago

More stories

Kenyan climate change advocate wins global award

By Sara Okuoro
Kenyan climate change advocate wins global award

Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

By Reuters
Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

By Reuters
Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

UN women underscores need for more women in top leadership

By Fredrick Obura
UN women underscores need for more women in top leadership

BP sinks to Sh622 billion loss on pandemic hit

By Reuters
BP sinks to Sh622 billion loss on pandemic hit

Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

By Macharia Kamau
Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.