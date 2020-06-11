State distributes 2m vaccines to combat rinderpest

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the country lost 1.2 million animals to rinderpest between 2006 and 2008.

The government has stepped up its efforts to eradicate rinderpest virus with distribution of two million vaccines to affected counties.

The virus, scientifically known as Peste des petits, is highly contagious and targets small ruminants, particularly sheep and goats.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony yesterday, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Jebii Kilimo said the distribution of the vaccines will boost the country’s effort towards food security.

“This vaccine will go a long way in ensuring our livestock is protected and help in safeguarding livelihoods of families that depend on the ruminants,” she said.

Narok and Kajiado counties will receive the largest share of the vaccine in the first rollout starting today.

Read More

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the country lost 1.2 million animals to rinderpest between 2006 and 2008.

The virus can infect up to 90 per cent of sheep and goats, and the disease kills between 30 and 70 per cent of infected animals.

Its symptoms include fever, discharges from the eyes and mouth, disturbed breathing and cough as well as diarrhoea.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Data from FAO shows that the annual impact of the disease in 2016 crossed the Sh1 billion mark with experts fearing the virus may wipe out livelihoods in the affected regions.

According to FAO’s representative in Kenya Carla Mucavi, the virus poses a threat to livelihoods, especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

“This vaccine is a clear indication of our resolve to fight the virus and help in eradicating it by 2027, and in so doing we shall have ensured that livelihoods are protected, especially in Asal regions,” she said.