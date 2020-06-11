×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Auctioneers fail to find buyers for seized assets worth billions

By Frankline Sunday | February 5th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Auctioneers are struggling to find buyers for property worth billions of shillings repossessed from owners that have defaulted on loans.

This comes on the back of an unprecedented increase in the number of non-performing loans arising from the coronavirus pandemic, with lenders moving to sell assets as the grace period on loan repayments lapses.      

One of the country’s leading auctioneers, Garam Investments, is looking at a portfolio of more than Sh10.6 billion in residential property, as well as acres of land, some which have failed to find buyers for more than a year.

According to the latest marketing catalogue from the auctioneer listing 161 properties, Sh1 billion worth of property is falling under the hammer in the next two weeks alone, even as more assets are expected to be repossessed by lenders in the coming months.

Read More

The high-valued properties listed include 832.7 acres in Naivasha that was meant for the high-end Aberdare Hills Golf Resort. The property was planned to have an 18-hole world championship golf course, club house, five-star hotel and villas. 

However, the project has stalled over the past few years and last February, Garam Auctioneers listed it for Sh1.12 billion. So far no takers have come forth. 

The Upper Hill Hotel in Nairobi, launched in 2015, has also been in the market since January last year but so far no one has placed a bid for the Sh400 million property.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), non-performing loans hit Sh381 billion in the year ended June 2020, an increase of 13.71 per cent compared to the previous year.

The figure is expected to rise in the coming months, as extensions provided by commercial banks to distressed borrowers to cushion them against Covid-19 lapse at the end of this month.

“As at June 30, the repayment period of personal and household loans amounting to Sh240 billion, or 30 per cent of the banking sector personal and household gross loans had been extended,” said the CBK in the latest market report.

“For other sectors, a total of Sh604 billion had been restructured as at end June.”

CBK last year told banks to engage borrowers requesting for relief on their personal loans due to Covid-19 on a case-by-case basis and grant no more than one year of relief.

“The relief granted should be based on the assessment of the borrowers’ capacity to pay under the proposed new terms,” CBK’s Director of Bank Supervision Gerald Nyaoma said in a letter to bankers at the onset of the pandemic. 

“Where a determination is made to grant a request for relief on personal loans through extension of the repayment period, the extension should not exceed one year from March 2, 2020.”

An auctioneer who spoke to The Standard said much of the properties listed for auction in the daily newspapers in recent weeks were carried over from last year.

“Not much has changed in terms of properties up for auction this year and some of the properties you see advertised in the papers are those that did not get buyers last year,” said the auctioneer.  

“I think banks are testing the waters with some of the listings being advertised.”

Related Topics
Auctioneers Covid-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
I did not travel to ICC to fix Ruto, says Gicheru
Next article
Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

After a decade in Norway, Covid sent me back home
After a decade in Norway, Covid sent me back home

LATEST STORIES

Michael Olunga’s Al-Duhail fall to Al Ahly in FIFA Club World Cup
Michael Olunga’s Al-Duhail fall to Al Ahly in FIFA Club World Cup

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 hours ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

13 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

16 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

17 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Uhuru’s dismay at Ruto impatience

Julius Chepkwony 56 minutes ago
Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Could Gideon Moi be Uhuru's surprise 2022 candidate?

Michael Ndonye 1 hour ago
How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

How multi-disciplinary treatment of cancer is giving hope to patients

Rosa Agutu 1 hour ago
For yellow line taxi junkies, it’s a bumpy ride

For yellow line taxi junkies, it’s a bumpy ride

Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago

More stories

UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner Marriot

By Jacinta Mutura
UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner Marriot

Mazda expects chip shortage to affect about 7,000 vehicles in February

By Reuters
Mazda expects chip shortage to affect about 7,000 vehicles in February

Stanchart to close iconic Moi Avenue branch

By Frankline Sunday
Stanchart to close iconic Moi Avenue branch

Private sector records best month since January

By Dominic Omondi
Private sector records best month since January

Hotels recovery up as virus rules relaxed

By Peter Theuri
Hotels recovery up as virus rules relaxed

Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend

By Reuters
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.