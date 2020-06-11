UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner Jane Marriot

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (L) and British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott (centre)- (PHOTO: Mose Sammy)

The British government has reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the recently signed UK-Kenya trade deal.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Ms. Jane Marriot said the UK government is committed to facilitating trade between the two states.

Ms. Marriot was accompanied by cabinet secretary for trade Betty Maina and Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi at Ibis Farm flower farm in Timau.

The Kenya-UK trade deal agreement was signed in December 2020 in London between the UK’s Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena and CS Maina in a bid to ease business without protocols of the European Union.

The trade deal will enable Kenyan companies exporting flowers, fresh vegetables access the UK market under a duty-free, quota-free arrangement.

The commissioner noted that the bulk of flowers sold in the UK are imported from Kenya.

"Kenya has 70 percent of the flower market in the UK. Statistics indicate that every three seconds buyer in the UK receives flowers from Kenya. We have had good trade ties with Kenya and it can only get better," said Marriot.

The trade deal also targets florists who will be able to maintain tariff-free supply routes for Kenya’s high-quality flowers.

The CS said the UK market accounts for a significant percentage of total exports of vegetables from Kenya as well as cut flowers noting that the agreement will support Kenyans working in the sectors by maintaining tariff-free market access to the UK.

"The flower farms are among the largest employer of our people. We are committed to supporting the national government in the implementation of the trade deal,” said governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Ibis farm manager Robert Mutembei said they are looking forward to more sales as Valentine’s Day approaches on February 14.

"Currently, we are doing about 15,000 cut stems per day but we are looking at export 20, 000 stems per day,” said Mutembei.