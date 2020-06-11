×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax (DST)

By Sponsored Content | February 4th 2021 at 11:33:00 GMT +0300

When the Digital Service Tax (DST) was introduced on 1st January this year, a lot of people did not quite understand what this tax was about. People thought that the tax would be applicable on everything online. Some of the questions in people’s minds were What does this mean to me as an online shopper? Does it mean that I will have to pay more for my goods? Is it going to be more expensive to start or run my online business? So many questions? This article will shed some light and hopefully answer most of the questions.

But before we go further, where did DST come from?

DST, is a tax that is payable on income derived or accrued in Kenya from services offered through a digital marketplace. It was introduced through the Finance Act 2020.

 A digital marketplace is defined as a platform that enables direct interaction between buyers and sellers of goods and services through electronic means. This breaks the myth of DST solely being after your favorite online content creators.

Read More

Charged at a considerably low rate of 1.5 per cent of the gross transaction value, DST is applicable on payments received from the provision of digital services by service providers.

Who does DST target?

This tax is payable by both residents and non-residents who derive or earn income in Kenya through the provision of services on the digital marketplace. For non-residents without no permanent establishment in Kenya (offshore service providers), DST will be a final tax. Off shore digital service providers can comply using the simplified registration framework available on iTax (itax.kra.go.ke), or have the option to appoint a tax representative who will comply on their behalf. The registration guide can be found here.

On the other hand, for residents, DST will be treated as an advance tax to be offset against taxes payable for that year of income. Resident digital services providers do not need to register for DST. They will be required to access their iTax profiles to file the DST return and make payment for the tax due; Between 1st and the 20th of the following month that the digital service was offered. The iTax user guide for the DST payment return can be found on the KRA website.

Services targeted by DST include: downloadable content such as e-books and mobile apps, streaming platforms for music, TV shows, films and any form of digital content. It also covers media-based subscriptions, online ticketing, e-learning and any other service provided via a digital marketplace.

Is DST good for the economy?

The collection of the new digital service tax ensures equity, fairness and objectivity between traditional and new digital methods of doing business. Lack of an ideal taxation mechanism has for a long time seen most businesses in the digital marketplace operate without remitting their fair share of the revenue.

Apart from leveling the ground for businesses, DST will also expand the tax base to a significant extent by raising additional revenue without overburdening taxpayers already in the tax bracket.

Since the tax also targets overseas companies dominating the digital marketplace, its implementation will ensure these enterprises plough back the income they generate from Kenyan customers hence contribute to the growth of our economy.

By Killiad Sinide.

Related Topics
Digital Service Tax DST Finance Act 2020
Share this story
Previous article
Disciplining children, to beat or not beat?
Next article
Stanchart to close iconic Moi Avenue branch

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Private school teachers get food aid
Private school teachers get food aid

LATEST STORIES

Southampton: Mike Dean should NOT officiate our matches
Southampton: Mike Dean should NOT officiate our matches

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

12 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

16 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

17 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

17 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Grim outlook for real estate

Grim outlook for real estate

James Wanzala 3 hours ago
Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Wainaina Wambu 4 hours ago
'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

Babere Chacha 13 hours ago
From a teacher to astute leader uniting an entire continent

From a teacher to astute leader uniting an entire continent

Kennedy Gachuhi 13 hours ago

More stories

Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

By Reuters
Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

By Reuters
Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA

By Frankline Sunday
Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against USD efense, Treasury ban

By Reuters
China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against USD efense, Treasury ban

State bets on BT Cotton to boost production

By Fredrick Obura
State bets on BT Cotton to boost production

Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

By Reuters
Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.