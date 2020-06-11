×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Managing your boss: adjusting to narcissists, 'ghosts,' gaslighters

By Reuters | February 4th 2021 at 10:45:34 GMT +0300

Careerstone Group President Mary Abbajay via REUTERS

Most people think of managing as a top-down process, but you also “manage” your boss, whether you realize it or not.

How you do it can be critical to workplace success, personal growth and mental well-being, said Mary Abbajay, president of training and consulting firm The Careerstone Group, who calls the process “Managing Up.”

Reuters sat down with Abbajay to discuss how to become expert managers, no matter where you are on the corporate ladder.

Q: How do you define “Managing Up”?

Read More

A: It’s about managing your relationships with the people above you in the food chain, so everyone can succeed. Our bosses have a lot of influence over our career trajectory. If we have good relationships with them, good things will happen for us.

You can’t necessarily change other people or their behavior, but you can understand their operating system. Our power lies in our ability to adapt and be flexible.

Q: What different types of bosses are there?

A: Some bosses are introverts and keep to themselves. That doesn’t mean they don’t care about you, it’s just a different way of operating.

Others might be extroverts, always in your face and talking things through.

Then there are ‘advancers,’ who want to make things happen fast; ‘evaluators,’ who are detail-oriented and want to get things right; ‘harmonizers,’ who are nice and conflict-averse; and ‘energizers,’ who bring a lot of passion and new ideas.

Q: Which bosses are more difficult to handle?

A: You might have a micromanager, a ‘ghost’ boss who is never around, a workaholic or someone who is very impulsive.

You might have a ‘seagull’ boss who swoops in and takes projects away, or a narcissist, or a gaslighter.

Whichever kind of boss you have, it’s important to try and figure out what is driving their behavior.

Q: Being a boss is a tricky job. Why is it so hard to get right?

A: We tend to promote people because of technical skills, and not because of an acumen for people management. Also we are not training people properly in the first place to become good managers.

It’s often the only way to get a raise or get promoted, so a lot of people don’t even want to be managers. The chances of being a naturally good boss are pretty slim.

Q: This idea of ‘Managing Up’ is not about sucking up, right?

A: This isn’t about changing who you are, at all. It’s just about adjusting how you interact with that person.

So if your boss is an introvert who never reaches out, you might have to be a little more proactive about getting on their calendar. We all want managers who see us as individuals – and the same thing is true in reverse.

Q: What if you find yourself in a truly toxic work environment?

A: My advice is to get out if you can. Toxic situations make you emotionally and physically sick. It can take years to recover. Have a good support network in place, limit your exposure with that toxic boss and stay under the radar. Adopt a survivor mentality until you can get out.

Q: How has today’s virtual environment affected boss-employee relationships?

A: There are a couple of challenges. The first is that many managers are resistant to virtual work, because they don’t trust that people are getting work done.

Second is that they really don’t know how to manage virtually. This has been such a sudden shift, and everyone has so many competing priorities, and we’re all trying to figure it out together.

You need to have a conversation with your boss, and agree on how virtual engagement is going to work: How do you want to communicate? How often do you want to hear from me? How often do you need updates on projects?

Check in regularly, stay on their radar and don’t assume your boss knows how much you’re getting done. Let them know.

Q: Has pandemic stress and burnout changed workplace relationships at all?

A: Many clients are asking us to do workshops on stress management and mindfulness. There seems to be a lot more empathy from managers, who want to know what’s really going on in their employees’ lives.

You should check in on how they’re doing, too. When an employee just says, ‘How are you doing?’ a little kindness like that goes a long way.

Related Topics
Jobs and Career Boss
Share this story
Previous article
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend
Next article
Hotels recovery up as virus rules relaxed

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Former Britain police boss in fight for his child
Former Britain police boss in fight for his child

LATEST STORIES

Private sector records best month since January
Private sector records best month since January

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

12 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

16 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

16 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

16 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Grim outlook for real estate

Grim outlook for real estate

James Wanzala 1 hour ago
Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

Babere Chacha 11 hours ago
I sold everything to heal my cancer but to no avail, says patient

I sold everything to heal my cancer but to no avail, says patient

Stephen Nzioka 11 hours ago

More stories

Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

By Reuters
Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

UN women underscores need for more women in top leadership

By Fredrick Obura
UN women underscores need for more women in top leadership

BP sinks to Sh622 billion loss on pandemic hit

By Reuters
BP sinks to Sh622 billion loss on pandemic hit

Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

By Macharia Kamau
Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

FM stations halt service over debt

By Hassan Barisa
FM stations halt service over debt

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.