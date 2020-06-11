×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Grim outlook for real estate amid falling incomes

By James Wanzala | February 4th 2021 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

AAK report shows developers holding back on projects, as tenants seek easier rent terms.

Property prices and rents are projected to decline further, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt in the real estate sector.

This drop will particularly be felt in the high-end residential and commercial segments, with landlords now giving discounts to tenants, according to a report by the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) released on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah (left) and Mugure Njendu President Architectural Association of Kenya launching Status of the built environment report in Nairobi. Feb 2, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Status of The Built Environment report expects less capital investment and leasing activity in the coming months.

“A few defaults have been noted among the growing number of tenants using flexible rent payment platforms or those that have landlords willing to offer monthly and quarterly rental payments,” said AAK President Mugure Njendu.

“On the property acquisition side, many payment plans for properties are being extended, while the very small pool of Kenyans using mortgages may note difficulty in meeting payments due to salary cuts and layoffs.”

Read More

A dip in building approvals has already been noted, indicating reduced appetite by developers.

Nairobi County, for example, saw a 20 per cent reduction in permit fees between July and December 2020, compared to the previous six months.

The AAK report indicated that Nairobi Metropolitan Services raised Sh215.9 million in permit fees for building approvals in the period against Sh270.9 recorded between January and June.

A total 970 of building approval applications worth Sh50.9 billion were lodged.

Oversupply

AAK foresees a wait-and-see approach in the office sector.

“Over the past few months, decisions to relocate and expand have been placed on hold or abandoned altogether, as businesses adopt a wait-and-see approach,” the report said.

The outlook for the commercial sector is negative, as its performance continued to be constrained by oversupply of 6.3 million square feet of space as at 2020.

“The sector is also facing reduced demand, as some firms downsize due to financial constraints, while others embrace the working-from-home strategy amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” said AAK.

Architect Florence Nyole called for social housing rather than affordable housing, saying the home will now not just be a place to live but also for work.

“I see more demand for houses with green building qualities that can save on water and energy and we see architects also improving their design parameters for such houses to meet the demand,” she said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.

“Kenya does not have a problem of affordable housing but social housing, where anybody earning even Sh6,000 can afford a house. The current programme is targeting a few Kenyans who can afford Sh1 million to Sh3 million, which majority cannot,” he said. 

The government intends to construct 500,000 houses by 2022 under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Despite the negative impact by the pandemic, industrial property segment did well as there was increased demand for storage space.

“Demand noted is increasingly for small spaces within warehouses for short periods as the duration of government directives to contain Covid-19 is still unclear to many,” the AAK report said.  

[email protected]   

 

Related Topics
Real Estate Housing AAK Construction Affordable Housing
Share this story
Previous article
Mozzart provides clean water to people of Lurambi in Kakamega
Next article
Boy’s dormitory razed at Lake Baringo Secondary School

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What to look at when choosing roofing material
What to look at when choosing roofing material

LATEST STORIES

Private sector records best month since January
Private sector records best month since January

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

12 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

16 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

16 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

16 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Grim outlook for real estate

Grim outlook for real estate

James Wanzala 1 hour ago
Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

Babere Chacha 11 hours ago
I sold everything to heal my cancer but to no avail, says patient

I sold everything to heal my cancer but to no avail, says patient

Stephen Nzioka 11 hours ago

More stories

Fewer desks, more coffee: How the office could change

By Reuters
Fewer desks, more coffee: How the office could change

Railways agency demolishes premises

By Stephen Rutto
Railways agency demolishes premises

With affordable housing projects, what next for Nairobi landlords?

By Harold Ayodo
With affordable housing projects, what next for Nairobi landlords?

Africities summit postponed due to Covid-19

By Kepher Otieno
Africities summit postponed due to Covid-19

Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed

By Kepher Otieno
Grabbed land sold for a song to be repossessed

The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

By Awal Mohammed
The trends shaping Kenya’s roofs

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.