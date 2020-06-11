×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to cut diesel plants

By Macharia Kamau | February 3rd 2021 at 12:34:39 GMT +0300

Kenya Power is to equip 23 thermal power stations with solar and wind electricity generating capabilities.The move could reduce the impact that fuel has on power consumers’ bills.

The power plants earmarked for the hybridisation, which will see them run on both diesel, solar and wind to generate power, are mostly located in North Eastern where huge areas have not been connected to the national electricity grid.

They have to rely on the standalone diesel power plants for electricity supply.

Kenya Power on Tuesday invited firms to bid for the job of retrofitting the 23 plants with solar and wind power producing capability.

Read More

The firm said this would bring down fuel costs as well as reduce carbon emissions. The project will be financed by funds from the French development agency AFD.

“The off-grid retrofitting programme plans to hybridise some existing remote power grids some of which have been running since the early 80s. Until recently, all sites were run on diesel generator sets but some have an existing mix of solar and wind turbines. KPLC intends to hybridise 23 of the off-grid stations,” said Kenya Power.

The firm expects to award contracts by the end of the third quarter while the installation works will be commissioned before June 2022.

Related Topics
Kenya Power French development agency
Share this story
Previous article
Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom
Next article
Name and shame: Sonko, Arati blasted

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Encourage more Kenyans to embrace solar, wind energy
Encourage more Kenyans to embrace solar, wind energy

LATEST STORIES

CAS Gaichuhie braves jeers, boos as he sells BBI in his hometuff
CAS Gaichuhie braves jeers, boos as he sells BBI in his hometuff

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

15 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

16 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

16 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

Winnie Makena 10 hours ago
It’s mass failure after school Covid break

It’s mass failure after school Covid break

Augustine Oduor 11 hours ago
Social media habits that can kill your business

Social media habits that can kill your business

Winnie Makena 12 hours ago
Learning gaps as pupils approach key examinations

Learning gaps as pupils approach key examinations

Augustine Oduor 14 hours ago

More stories

Slow recovery in Kenya's hotel sector to persist in 2021, survey

By Fredrick Obura
Slow recovery in Kenya's hotel sector to persist in 2021, survey

Kenya's flower sector employs more, shows signs of recovery

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya's flower sector employs more, shows signs of recovery

Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

By Frankline Sunday
Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

By Allan Mungai
Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

Kisumu rated best in mobile connectivity

By Frankline Sunday
Kisumu rated best in mobile connectivity

Watchdog discourages KK Security, G4S merger plan

By Wainaina Wambu
Watchdog discourages KK Security, G4S merger plan

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.