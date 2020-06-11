×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

By Reuters | February 3rd 2021 at 12:22:27 GMT +0300

Japanese electronics and media giant Sony Corp raised its full-year profit outlook by one-third and said it was struggling to keep up with pandemic-fuelled demand for the new PlayStation 5 amid a global shortage of semiconductors.

Sony, which launched the PS5 in core markets in November, said on Wednesday it expected to sell more than 7.6 million consoles by end-March.

PS5, which sells for as much as $500, quickly sold out after its launch on online retail sites in the United States and Japan, thanks to pent-up demand for videogames from people stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The shift to the new games console is also expected to encourage gamers to move to online downloads or subscription services, helping Sony boost the profitability of its gaming unit.

But Sony warned that it was struggling to match demand due to the chip shortage that has hurt production from businesses ranging from smartphone makers to car companies.

Read More

“It is difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components,” Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said at a press briefing.

Sony now expects 940 billion yen ($8.95 billion) in operating profit in the 12 months through March compared with the 700 billion yen it previously expected.

Totoki also said Sony had resumed some shipments of sensors to customers in China from late October.

Sony had worried about the potential impact on its sensor business following U.S. restrictions on sales of chips using U.S. technology to Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. In November, Huawei revealed plans to sell its budget-brand smartphone maker Honor. After the spin-off, Honor last month said it had signed deals with chip suppliers and component makers, including Sony. Huawei was Sony’s second-largest image sensor customer after Apple Inc, accounting for about fifth of its $10 billion in sensor revenue, according to analysts.

Sony’s third-quarter operating profit for the October-December quarter jumped 20% to 359.2 billion yen from a year ago, sailing past a consensus 179 billion yen estimate from six analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Historically better known for hardware like the Walkman music player and TVs, Sony has invested heavily in recent years in beefing up its entertainment content and distribution business.

At the same time, Sony is streamlining its consumer electronics business, with plans this year to close a factory in Malaysia which manufactures home audio equipment, headphones and other products.

Related Topics
Sony Japan Home Entertainment LG
Share this story
Previous article
Former Tusker striker Otieno joins Sofapaka
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Athletics: Simiu, Chepkurui win in Elgeyo Marakwet cross country meet
Athletics: Simiu, Chepkurui win in Elgeyo Marakwet cross country meet

LATEST STORIES

Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom
Sony raises profit outlook by a third amid home entertainment boom

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

15 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

16 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

Winnie Makena 9 hours ago
It’s mass failure after school Covid break

It’s mass failure after school Covid break

Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago
Social media habits that can kill your business

Social media habits that can kill your business

Winnie Makena 10 hours ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 12 hours ago

More stories

Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

By Reuters
Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations, posting all-time-high revenue and profit

Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA

By Frankline Sunday
Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against USD efense, Treasury ban

By Reuters
China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against USD efense, Treasury ban

State bets on BT Cotton to boost production

By Fredrick Obura
State bets on BT Cotton to boost production

Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

By Reuters
Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

Bitcoin soars 14 per cent after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

By Reuters
Bitcoin soars 14 per cent after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.