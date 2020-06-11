×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Survey: Kenya's flower sector employs more workers, shows signs of recovery

By Fredrick Obura | February 3rd 2021 at 10:01:40 GMT +0300

Flowers packed for sale (PHOTO: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Business is back to normal in Kenya’s flower industry with the sector reporting an increase in the number of employees and an improvement in production and export, a new survey by the Central Bank of Kenya reveals.

The sector has increased its workforce to 113 per cent in the last two months in readiness for the peak season that runs from January to May.

The Survey collected data on changes in employment in the flower farms. In particular, respondents were requested to indicate the number of active employees engaged by the farms between July 2020 and January 2021.

Relative to the employment numbers by the farms in February, the Survey findings show that employment has recovered and exceeded the pre-COVID (February) levels, averaging 113 percent in December 2020 and January 2021, compared to 87 percent in November 2020, and 69 percent in April.

Respondents indicated that during the peak of COVID-19 in April most employees were either put on unpaid leave or proceeded on normal leave. All the workers have resumed work in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health protocols for containing the spread of COVID-19.

Read More

Production and export levels of flowers have also recovered to an average of 90 percent and 95 percent, respectively, of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Propotion of flower farms in operation (per cent of total)- Source CBK

According to the study, the expected export orders for flowers are strong, at about 97 percent of the normal (pre-COVID-19) levels for the next four months, despite the concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 and the discovery of new variants of the virus that may result in possible lockdowns in leading markets with possible cancellation of orders.

While the cargo space has increased, the freight costs remain high for the flower farms.

In this regard, the responding flower farms proposed that the Government could consider measures to support the sector, such as subsidising cargo space services and production inputs; reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) and accelerate tax refunds, and designate flower farms a Special Economic Zone to boost the sector’s competitiveness.

Responding flower farms indicated that the Government in collaboration with the Kenya Flower Council (KFC) has been helpful in raising awareness about COVID-19 in the sector through staff training; provision of car stickers to facilitate transport, and assisting with the processing of permits and exports.

“In order to reduce costs to the sector, the responding farms urged the government to merge various regulatory bodies and reduce taxes and other charges levied by both national and county governments.”

Related Topics
Kenya Flower Council Central Bank of Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
In visit to Capitol, Biden honors police officer killed in Jan 6 assault
Next article
Captain Tom Moore dies: Tottenham superstar Harry Kane pays tribute

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball
Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball

LATEST STORIES

Police impound government vehicles campaigning for candidate
Police impound government vehicles campaigning for candidate

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

15 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

Winnie Makena 7 hours ago
It’s mass failure after school Covid break

It’s mass failure after school Covid break

Augustine Oduor 7 hours ago
Social media habits that can kill your business

Social media habits that can kill your business

Winnie Makena 8 hours ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 10 hours ago

More stories

Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

By Frankline Sunday
Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

By Allan Mungai
Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

Tesla to recall 134,951 134,951 vehicles

By Reuters
Tesla to recall 134,951 134,951 vehicles

Rice farmers face market crisis

By Isaiah Gwengi
Rice farmers face market crisis

Kippra named top think-tank in Africa

By Wainaina Wambu
Kippra named top think-tank in Africa

Court gives nod for machines to replace tea pickers

By Kamau Muthoni
Court gives nod for machines to replace tea pickers

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.