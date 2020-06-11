×
Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

By Reuters | February 3rd 2021 at 09:23:50 GMT +0300

Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy (PHOTO: Reuters)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy will replace billionaire founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon.com’s next chief executive officer.

Here’s what we know about the incoming CEO:

** Jassy, 53, joined Amazon in 1997 and has a MBA from Harvard Business School.

** “I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday,” Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in September. “No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday.”

** Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two children. He is also a self-proclaimed sports and music fan.

Read More

** In 2006, Jassy founded Amazon’s AWS, Amazon’s cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the world. The service competes with Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud.

** Jassy has occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was slain in her home by white policemen during a botched raid, and in favor of LGBTQ rights.

** Amazon on Tuesday reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time and also announced that Jassy will replace Bezos.

