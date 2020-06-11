×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

A chance internship opened doors to my dreams

By Awal Mohammed | February 3rd 2021 at 04:00:00 GMT +0300

Koola Waters Founder Ruth Mwanzia. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Ruth Mwanzia was always thirsty for success. Only she didn’t know she would end up owning a company that quenches people’s thirst. At 24, she threw herself into the deep waters of entrepreneurship and started Koola Water Company; a firm which manufactures, distributes, treats and packages drinking water. Seven years into the business and still going, she shares her journey with Hustle.

Why did you decide on the water business? 

I was born in Kitui, a region that experiences a semi-arid type of climate, we faced many challenges to do with water; scarcity, drought and shortages. As a girl, I saw people trek for kilometres to find water that most of the time wasn’t even safe for drinking, and this bothered me a lot and I wanted to make a difference.

What is Koola water company?

Read More

Koola is a company that specialises in manufacturing, distribution, treatment and packaging of pure drinking water. Through Koola waters, we supply water to eight regions in Kenya, including Kitui. We have a lean permanent staff of 12 and we outsource some duties. including accounting, designing labels and photography. We package water in 500-millilitre, 1.5-litre, five-litre, 10-litre and 20-litre bottles, and we do home deliveries plus deliver water for special events like wedding and funerals.

 How did your journey start?

I went to Africa Nazarene University to study Mass Media and Communication. Unfortunately, after seeking every media house, I couldn’t secure an internship opportunity. I got an internship at Water Resource Management Authority where I learnt a lot about the water industry. While there, I interacted with stakeholders in the sector. Luckily, I secured employment there after the end of my internship, which meant more time for me to understand the water business and start my company. I worked in the water industry for four years before quitting. By then, I had saved enough to be able to register and buy a small machine that I would start with.

What are the challenges you faced when you started out?

Like everyone in business, I started with shaking hands but my mother kept pushing me on. I remember a client asked for delivery of 500 cartons of water and I had to deliver in two days. When this order came I had to increase the number of my staff from three to 12. Luckily, we delivered the orders, but the money I got I had to spend it all in the repair of my machine after it broke down due to overload. I also struggled with packaging. The packaging is a sensitive matter in this business and I had to invest so heavily after I lost some good orders due to poor or bad packaging. The first two years in the business, I was technically broke because I was ploughing back the cash to my business, it’s the sacrifice I made for my company to take root and my product to be on shelves and in homes.

 How big have you grown now?

I now have a machine that has the capacity to purify up to 1,000 litres of water in 15 minutes, which translates to about 20,000 litres a day. The machine I previously had was struggling to do half of that. I also managed to dig a well that cost me Sh2 million. The borehole is connected to storage tanks via pipes to boost my efficiency and quality. I have managed to buy delivery vehicles and I have increased my staff from three to now 12. In a good month, I sell 12,000 cartons from a paltry 10 cartons in a month.

 Has the pandemic affected your business?

Yes, it has. My sales have dropped a lot considering the number of events have really reduced due to the Ministry of Health guidelines so few people are ordering the 500ml bottles. Interestingly, my best seller during this pandemic has been the 20-litre used at home, because more people are spending time indoors hence drinking more water.

 How did you learn how to price your product right?

Early in the business, I realised my management skills were wanting. I quickly enrolled for short courses in business management, coupled with my experience working in the water industry, I managed to get my footing right in the business. For pricing, I already knew how the market prices were from my experience in that sector, you can get my products at the current market rates.

 What lessons have you picked over the years?

Before you venture into any business, do thorough market and product research, this will help you in knowing where to exactly place your product. Secondly, be patient with your business when you are starting out. You will be expected from time to time to plough back into your business for it to remain afloat; don’t hesitate because this will come to pay back in a big way in the future.

 How do you motivate yourself and stay motivated?

Faith in God is key and involving God in every decision is very important, keep your family close and share what you are going through, you have to be present and show up even if you don’t feel like it, when you fail don’t remain down, rise up, trust God and try again. I keep the fire burning by prayer, going on vacations when I get a break, having chats with family and close friends and listening to worship songs.

 What are your future plans?

In future, I hope to fully automate my company right from manufacturing to packaging. I am also looking to open a few branches in some major towns.

Related Topics
Koola water company Ruth Mwanzia Internship
Share this story
Previous article
Why You Need a Business Exit Plan
Next article
Social media habits that can kill your business

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Unless students are guaranteed a job after graduation, they are unlikely to take interning seriously
Unless students are guaranteed a job after graduation, they are unlikely to take interning seriously

LATEST STORIES

A chance internship opened doors to my dreams
A chance internship opened doors to my dreams

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
It’s mass failure after school Covid break

It’s mass failure after school Covid break

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Social media habits that can kill your business

Social media habits that can kill your business

Winnie Makena 2 hours ago
Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Peter Muiruri 4 hours ago

More stories

Social media habits that can kill your business

By Winnie Makena
Social media habits that can kill your business

Why You Need a Business Exit Plan

By Pauline Muindi
Why You Need a Business Exit Plan

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

By Peter Muiruri
Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Rabbit urine turns wheel of fortune for Kiserian farmer

By Mike Kihaki
Rabbit urine turns wheel of fortune for Kiserian farmer

What you need to know as you get into the stock market

By Gloria Aradi
What you need to know as you get into the stock market

My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

By Awal Mohammed
My playful hobby that turned into a goldmine

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.