×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

BP sinks to first loss in a decade on pandemic hit

By Reuters | February 2nd 2021 at 12:36:37 GMT +0300

BP Logo (PHOTO: Reuters)

BP plunged to a $5.7 billion loss last year, its first in a decade, as the pandemic took a heavy toll on oil demand, with fuel consumption continuing to slide so far this year amid global travel restrictions.

For the last quarter of 2020, BP reported a profit of $115 million, falling short of analysts’ forecasts due to weak oil and gas sales and subdued trading, it said on Tuesday.

“These results reflect a truly tough quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.

At 0815 GMT, BP shares were down 3.2 per cent at 258.9 pence.

“We expect renewed COVID-19 restrictions to have a greater impact on product demand, with January retail volumes down by around 20 per cent year on year, compared with a decline of 11% in the fourth quarter,” BP said.

Read More

Oil demand is nevertheless expected to recover in 2021, the company said.

Tighter global natural gas markets are expected to further support profits, it said, although it saw coronavirus-related restrictions weighing on refined products demand in the first quarter.

Adjusted profit at BP’s downstream - or refining and marketing - business in the fourth quarter collapsed to $126 million, less than a tenth of what it was a year earlier.

BP’s shares have lost over 40 per cent of their value over the past year and remain near 25-year lows, battered by concerns over oil demand due to the pandemic as well as investor doubts over BP’s ability to successfully carry out its an ambitious plan to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Rivals including Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil have also seen their market capitalization sink in recent months.

BP’s overall fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, of $115 million fell short of the $360 million seen in a company-provided poll of analysts.

That compared with an $86 million profit in the third quarter and a profit of $2.6 billion a year earlier.

For the year, BP reported an underlying loss of $5.69 billion, compared with a profit of $10 billion in 2019.

BP’s debt pile of $39 billion is expected to rise in the first half of this year as it continues to struggle with a weak business environment, but the company said it remained on track to reduce it to $35 billion by early 2021.

At that debt level, BP plans to start share buybacks.

BP’s dividend remained at 5.25 cents per share.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
BP Exxon Mobil COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Olympics will go ahead regardless of pandemic situation: Tokyo 2020 president
Next article
Goalkeeper left needing FIVE stitches after horrific kick on face [Photos]

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million
Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

LATEST STORIES

Man arrested after filming Instagram Live showing two dead bodies in his apartment
Man arrested after filming Instagram Live showing two dead bodies in his apartment

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Frankline Sunday 2 hours ago
Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Edwin Nyarangi 8 hours ago

More stories

Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

By Macharia Kamau
Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

FM stations halt service over debt

By Hassan Barisa
FM stations halt service over debt

When Nyachae admitted Kenya was broke

By Patrick Alushula
When Nyachae admitted Kenya was broke

Harvesting sand gives scores of youth jobs

By Philip Muasya
Harvesting sand gives scores of youth jobs

KenGen’s full year profit jumps to Sh18.3billion

By Fredrick Obura
KenGen’s full year profit jumps to Sh18.3billion

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.