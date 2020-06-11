×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Car and general profit grows 50 per cent to Sh274 million

By Macharia Kamau | February 2nd 2021 at 11:38:19 GMT +0300

Car and General (C&G) has reported a 50 per cent rise in profit for its financial year ending September 2020, helped by growth in revenues across East Africa and huge tax credits.

The firm said its profit went up to Sh274 million in the year compared to Sh182 million made over a similar period in 2019. C&G, in an update to shareholders, said it had suffered the impact of Covid-19 with sales in Kenya declining 2.5 per cent, but growing by 8.7 per cent in neighbouring states.

Foreign exchange loss also cut its earnings. “Profitability was impacted by forex losses of Sh82 million resulting from the depreciation of the Shilling. Our results would have been better,” said the firm.

The firm’s investment in the property sector experienced a valuation loss of Sh52 million as prices in the real estate sector tumbled.

“We continue to review the property portfolio to ensure it generates satisfactory returns,” said Car and General.

Read More

It expects uncertainty to persist in 2021 but said it is looking at higher efficiency levels

The firm has a diversified product offering with four distinct business lines being automotive and equipment distribution, real estate investment, financial services and poultry.

Its board has recommended a final dividend of 80 cents per share, which will result to a total dividend pay-out of Sh32 million. Shareholders are expected to approve the dividend at an annual general meeting on February 22.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Car and General Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Manchester United v Southampton – Team news, predicted line-ups
Next article
Solskjaer sends stern warning to ‘nice’ Man United players

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 82
Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 82

LATEST STORIES

Solskjaer sends stern warning to ‘nice’ Man United players
Solskjaer sends stern warning to ‘nice’ Man United players

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

10 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

14 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

The kitchen crisis brewed overseas

Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago
Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Edwin Nyarangi 7 hours ago

More stories

Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya borrows Sh27b in December pushing debt to Sh7.3trillion

FM stations halt service over debt

By Hassan Barisa
FM stations halt service over debt

When Nyachae admitted Kenya was broke

By Patrick Alushula
When Nyachae admitted Kenya was broke

Harvesting sand gives scores of youth jobs

By Philip Muasya
Harvesting sand gives scores of youth jobs

KenGen’s full year profit jumps to Sh18.3billion

By Fredrick Obura
KenGen’s full year profit jumps to Sh18.3billion

KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

By Kamau Muthoni
KRA wins Sh9b tax case against dealer

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.